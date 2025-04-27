The Herald-News prep sports schedule: April 27 through May 3

Morris' Addy Hackett makes contact with the ball while playing L-P on Monday, April 7, 2025m at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Sunday, April 27

Girls soccer: Joliet Catholic, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at BODYARMOR Series, 9 a.m.

Monday, April 28

Baseball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West, Coal City at Herscher, Joliet Central at Plainfield East, Joliet West at Plainfield South, Lincoln-Way East at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lisle at Wilmington, Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, Oswego at Bolingbrook, Plainfield Central at Romeoville, Plainfield North at Oswego East, Reed-Custer at Peotone, Rochelle at Morris, Seneca at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at DePaul Prep, 7:15 p.m.

Softball: Bolingbrook at Plainfield East, Coal City at Herscher, Lincoln-Way East at Beecher, Lisle at Wilmington, Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, Minooka at Romeoville, Morris at Sycamore, Oswego at Joliet Central, Oswego East at Plainfield South, Plainfield North at Joliet West, Reed-Custer at Peotone, Seneca at Dwight, Yorkville at Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Joliet West; Lemont, Oak Lawn, Richards at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: East Aurora, Joliet Central, Romeoville at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at Morris, Plainfield East at Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Oak Forest, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bolingbrook at Thornwood, Minooka at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet Central at Crete-Monee, 5:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Hinsdale Central at Lockport, Riverside-Brookfield at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Riverside-Brookfield, 5 p.m.; Lockport at Hinsdale Central, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lockport at Oak Forest, 6:45 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Plainfield East at Naperville North, 5:30 p.m.; Huntley at Minooka, 6:30 p.m.; Neuqua Valley at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29

Baseball: Bolingbrook at Oswego, DePaul Prep at Providence, Gardner-South Wilmington at Grant Park, Herscher at Coal City, Midland at Dwight, Minooka at Yorkville, Oswego East at Plainfield North, Peotone at Reed-Custer, Plainfield East at Joliet Central, Plainfield South at Joliet West, Romeoville at Plainfield Central, Seneca at Roanoke-Benson, T.F. North at Lemont (DH), Wilmington at Lisle, Yorkville at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Gardner-South Wilmington at Grant Park, Herscher at Coal City, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Sandburg, Lockport at Andrew, Marian Catholic at Minooka, Midland at Dwight, Peotone at Reed-Custer, Seneca at Low Point-Washburn, Wilmington at Lisle, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Andrew, Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais; LaSalle-Peru, Morris at Sycamore; Lemont, Richards, Tinley Park at Oak Lawn; Herscher, Manteno, Peotone at Wilmington; Providence at Pontiac Invitational; Sandburg, Stagg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Yorkville at Plainfield South; Providence at St. Laurence, 4 p.m.; Oswego at Minooka, 4:15 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way West at Andrew; Herscher, Manteno, Peotone at Wilmington; Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way Central; LaSalle-Peru, Morris at Sycamore; Lockport, Stagg at Sandburg; 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Joliet Central at Bolingbrook, Peotone at Beecher, Plainfield Central at Yorkville, Plainfield North at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg, 4:45 p.m.; Rosary at Providence, 5 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:15 p.m.

Boys tennis: Oswego at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Oswego, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Plainfield Central, 4 p.m.; Andrew at Lockport, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Kaneland at Morris, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, Minooka at Yorkville, Providence at Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Bolingbrook at Minooka, Joliet Central at Plainfield East, Lincoln-Way Central at Lockport, Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, Oswego at Plainfeld South, Oswego East at Plainfield North, Plainfield Central at Joliet West, Tinley Park at Lemont, Yorkville at Romeoville, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, Providence at De La Salle, 6 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at St. Viator, 6:15 p.m.

Badminton: Lincoln-Way Central at SWSC Tournament, 4 p.m.; Lemont at SSC Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way East at Metea Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls water polo: Metea Valley at Lincoln-Way East, Naperville Central at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30

Baseball: Coal City at Seneca, Downers Grove South at Lincoln-Way West, Hinckley-Big Rock at Gardner-South Wilmington, Horizon Science at Peotone, Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, Momence at Reed-Custer, Morris at Rochelle, Providence at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Coal City at Seneca, Horizon Science at Peotone, Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, Joliet Central at Minooka, Joliet West at Yorkville, La Salle-Peru at Morris, Plainfield Central at Oswego, Plainfield East at Oswego East, Plainfield South at Plainfield North, Pontiac at Dwight, Romeoville at Bolingbrook, Shepard at Lincoln-Way West, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet Catholic at Benet Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Morris at Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.; Sandburg at Lockport, Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:15 p.m.; Resurrection at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Oswego East at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Providence at Lemont, Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet Central at T.F. North, 6 p.m.; Niles Notre Dame at Joliet Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Badminton: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet, 4 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way East at Homewood-Flossmoor, Shepard at Lincoln-Way West, Waubonsie Valley at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Mother McAuley at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Homewood-Flossmoor at Minooka, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Washington at Lincoln-Way, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 1

Baseball: Crete-Monee at Lemont, Dwight at Midland, Grant Park at Gardner-South Wilmington, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Joliet Central at Plainfield East, Joliet West at Plainfield South, Lincoln-Way Central at Lockport, Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Mt. Carmel at Providence in Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament, Oswego at Bolingbrook, Plainfield Central at Romeoville, Plainfield North at Oswego East, Roanoke-Benson at Seneca, Rochelle at Morris, Yorkville at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Andrew at Lemont, Bolingbrook at Joliet Central, Crete-Monee at Wilmington, Dwight at Midland, Grant Park at Gardner-South Wilmington, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, Low Point-Washburn at Seneca, Minooka at Plainfield Central, Oswego at Joliet West, Oswego East at Romeoville, Plainfield North at Plainfield East, Providence at Yorkville Christian, Yorkville at Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South in Stephen Hunt Invitational at Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Lincoln-Way West at Oak Forest Invitational; Lockport at Glenbard North Invitational; Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South in Stephen Hunt Invitational at Plainfield Central; Romeoville at Reavis Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bolingbrook at Oswego, Joliet Central at Romeoville, Peotone at Wilmington, Plainfield North at Plainfield East, Yorkville at Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.; Evergreen Park at Lemont, Plainfield Central at Minooka, 5 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Coal City, 6 p.m.; Joliet West at Shepard, 6:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East, Minooka at Naperville Invitational; Lockport at Addias Tournament of Champions, TBD

Boys tennis: Bolingbrook at Joliet, Oswego at Romeoville, Plainfield Central at Oswego East, Plainfield South at Minooka, Yorkville at Plainfield East, 4 p.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way West, Coal City at Streator, Lemont at Bremen, Lincoln-Way Central at Sandburg, Lockport at Stagg 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet West at Yorkville, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Lincoln-Way East, Minooka at Oswego, Plainfield North at Plainfield South, Romeoville at Bolingbrook, T.F. South at Lemont, 5:30 p.m.; DePaul Prep at Providence, 6 p.m.

Badminton: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Tournament, 4 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at SPC Conference Meet; Lemont at SCC Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, Lincoln-Way West at Neuqua Valley, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Waubonsie Valley, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Providence at St. Laurence, 5:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Dunlap at Lincoln-Way, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Baseball: Dwight at Gardner-South Wilmington, Lincoln-Way West at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.; Montini at Lemont in Do It Steve’s Way Tournament Game, 4:45 p.m.; Lyons at Lockport in Do It Stevies Way Tournament, 6 p.m.

Softball: Herscher at Gardner-South Wilmington, Minooka at Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational, Morris at Dwight, Sandburg at Lemont, Seneca at Ottawa, Waubonsie Valley at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet West at Marengo Invitational, TBD

Boys track and field: Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Herscher Invitational; Seneca at Oswego, 4 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational; Joliet Catholic, Lemont at Morris Invitational; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka in Pete Struck Invitational at Sandburg; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Providence at Lincoln-Way West Invitational; Lockport at Prospect Invitational; Morris at Morris Friday Night Relays, 4:30 p.m.; Romeoville in Roger Wilcox Invitational at Oswego, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Herscher Invitational; Seneca at Monticello Invitational, 4 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way Central in Tiger Invitational at Wheaton Warrenville South; Joliet Catholic, Lemont at Morris Invitational; Joliet West, Minooka at Conant Invitational; Lockport at Glenbard North Invitational; Morris at Morris Friday Night Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Wilmington at Rich, 6:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Invitational; Lockport at Adidas Tournament of Champions, TBD

Boys tennis: Lincoln-Way East at Hersey Invitational, 1 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet Catholic, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka at Lincoln-Way East Invitational, 6 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Conant Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Stevenson Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Bradley-Bourbonnais, Glenbrook South, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way West, 4 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Mount Prospect Tournament, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Baseball: Burlington Central at Coal City, Elk Grove at Plainfield Central (DH), Lake Central (Ind.) at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East at Oswego East, Lockport at Joliet West, Providence at Mt. Carmel, St. Patrick at Joliet Catholic (DH), West Aurora at Bolingbrook, 10 a.m.; Tolono Unity at Coal City, 2 p.m.; Joliet Central vs. T.F. South at UIC, 6 p.m.

Softball: Minooka at Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational, 9 a.m.; Andrew at Plainfield Central, Joliet Catholic at Carmel (DH), Naperville Central at Lockport, 10 a.m.; Joliet Central at Waubonsie Valley, 11 a.m.; Joliet West at Marengo Invitational; Lincoln-Way East at Loyola Round Robin, TBD

Girls soccer: Sandburg at Joliet West, 11:45 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Invitational; Lockport at Addias Tournament of Champions, TBD

Boys tennis: Lincoln-Way East at Hersey Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Minooka, Morris, Plainfield Central, Providence, Romeoville at Lincoln-Way East Invitational, 8:15 a.m.; Lisle, Oak Lawn Richards, Wheaton North at Plainfield South, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet Catholic, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka at Lincoln-Way East Invitational; Plainfield Central at Geneva Tournament, 8 a.m.

Badminton: Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfeld South, Romeoville at SPC Conference Meet, 8 a.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Conant Invitational; Evanston, Lockport, Mundelein at Fremd Quad, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Stevenson Invitational, TBD

Boys lacrosse: Neuqua Valley at Lincoln-Way, 11:30 a.m.; Lemont at Normal Community, 11:45 a.m.

Girls lacrosse: Regina Dominican at Providence, 10 a.m.