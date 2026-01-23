Catholic Education Foundation - Can We Make It Work? (Provided)

Many parents want a Catholic education for their children—but understandably wonder whether tuition is affordable. That’s where the Catholic Education Foundation comes in.

The Foundation works with families to help close the financial gap between the cost of tuition and what a family can reasonably afford. Support is available for eligible students attending Catholic elementary and high schools throughout the Diocese of Joliet, serving schools across the five-county area.

For the 2026–27 school year, more than $3 million in scholarships will be awarded. Don’t miss the opportunity to provide your child with a faith-filled Catholic education marked by academic excellence.

Applying for Financial Aid Is Easy

Families seeking financial assistance should create an account with FACTS, the Foundation’s financial aid portal, by visiting factsmgt.com .

The application includes uploading:

2024 tax documents

Family and household information

Current income and expense details

Applications are first reviewed and verified by FACTS. Once complete, the Catholic Education Foundation reviews each application to determine scholarship eligibility. The deadline for general scholarship applications is April 1, 2026.

Don’t delay—apply early to ensure your family is considered for available awards.

Spread the Word: A Catholic education is possible. Yes—you can make it work.

For more information, contact the Catholic Education Foundation at 815-221-6127 or cefjoliet@dioceseofjoliet.org .

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo