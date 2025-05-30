Joliet West, Ryan Lasson edge Richards to reach regional final

Joliet West's Ryan Lasson throws a pitch during the 4A Joliet West regional game against Richards on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

JOLIET – Joliet West was having trouble turning its hits into runs Thursday.

Fortunately for the Tigers, starting pitcher Ryan Lasson wasn’t going to need too much support to make things work.

So when the Tigers did manage to string together a walk with two hits in the fourth inning that led to a pair of runs, Joliet West was all set. It was enough, in fact, to secure a 2-1 win over Richards in the semifinals of the Class 4A Joliet West Regional.

Baseball: Joliet West vs Richards MAY 29 Joliet West's Daniel Lukancic (23) makes a play at second base during the 4A Joliet West regional game against Richard's on Thursday, May. 29, 2025, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

“We did what we had to do, but we still didn’t execute in certain situations,” Joliet West coach John Karczewski said. “We played great defense and scored those two runs in one inning.

“Fortunately, that was enough.”

Joliet West (19-16) will face Lincoln-Way East on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the regional championship.

Richards (22-8) starting pitcher Sean Cody did a solid job of staying out of huge trouble despite allowing at least one baserunner in every inning.

The Bulldogs scratched out a third-inning run with an RBI single from Carter Gillen to take a 1-0 lead. Then Cody found the only trouble he wasn’t able to wiggle free from.

Nate Consalvo coaxed a walk to start the inning and Sean Hogan ripped a double to tie the score at 1-all. Two batters later, Joe Durak provided what proved to be the game-winning RBI by connecting for a clean single.

Baseball: Joliet West vs Richards MAY 29 Joliet West's Ryan Sobun in action during the 4A Joliet West regional game against Richards on Thursday, May. 29, 2025, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

That was the case because Lasson continued to be unflappable, and Joliet West’s defense was sensational.

After surrendering Richards’ lone run in the third inning, Lasson strung together a stretch of 10 consecutive batters retired, several of those coming on very strong plays from the Tigers defensive unit.

Consalvo was particularly impressive at shortstop, while all three of Joliet West’s outfielders – Quintin Guardia, Brayden Myers and Payton Barbarek – turned in at least one above-average play on the day.

“I was definitely nervous for the first couple of innings, and I was just going back to the bullpen to rethink my mechanics, and being able to throw my curveball for strikes was key,” Lasson said.

Lasson was also savvy enough to realize he didn’t need to avoid Richards bats to get outs.

“My confidence is high in our defense,” Lasson said. “Everybody has been amazing all year.”

Lasson’s lengthy string of putouts ended with a sixth-inning walk, but he then retired the next five batters to close out the game, finishing his complete-game effort allowing just four hits while striking out three.

“That was one of his best games of the year,” Karczewski said of Lasson. “He’s just modest and humble, and he’s like a gentle giant. He’s tough.”

Karczewski knows his team has its hands full with Lincoln-Way East, but if the Tigers continue to get pitching and defense at the level they have as of late, Karczewski will take his chances.

“We’ll see what happens,” Karczewski said.