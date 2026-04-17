Joliet West dominates Plainfield North for 11-0, 5-inning victory

The Joliet West baseball team entered this season as a bit of an unknown. A 33-5 record in 2024 was followed by a 19-17 2025 as the Tigers replaced a ton of senior production.

It’s still very early in the year, but while 2026 hasn’t been 2024, it’s sure has been impressive.

The Tigers defeated Plainfield North 11-0 Thursday afternoon in five innings for their third consecutive victory. It was an impressive effort early and a consistent effort throughout.

Just a few weeks ago, Joliet West battled its way to a WJOL Tournament title over an outstanding Lockport team. A 2-2 stretch followed, but the Tigers now have consecutive victories over Bolingbrook (9-0), Oswego East (5-2) and Plainfield North.

Joliet West (11-4-1) is also responsible for Minooka’s only two losses of the season thus far. Coach John Karczewski believes pitching has been the biggest reason for the squad’s success.

“Our pitching coach, Tyler Brown, has helped us get five shutouts this year,” Karczewski said. “He’s one of the best. Our team ERA is down to about 1.80, so that’s going to help. He puts the time in, calls the pitches for these guys, and he’s a big reason we are where we are.”

Karczewski added that while the bats still need some improvement, Thursday was a massive step in the right direction. The team compiled 14 hits overall, four for extra bases.

Sean Hogan (3 for 3, three RBIs), Henry Young (3 for 4, three RBIs) and Daniel Lukancic (4 for 4, three runs) led the effort.

“I think today was just about buying in,” Young said. “This program is about taking what you can get and hitting the ball the other way. Not necessarily out of the park, but everyone does their job and keeps the train moving.”

West was hot from the start Thursday. Keegan Schwarting got the scoring started with a sacrifice fly in the first to score Lukancic. Two at-bats later, Hogan’s RBI single sent Brayden Myers home, and Young later scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-0 Tigers after one.

Another sacrifice fly, this one by Myers, scored Marco Rodriguez Jr. in the second to extend the lead to 4-0. In the third, Andrew Markun’s single sent Hogan home to make it a 5-0 contest.

The fourth inning is when Joliet West truly took off.

After West loaded the bases their first three at-bats, Young put the first run of the inning on the board with a single to scored Lukancic. Hogan followed with a two-run RBI single to score Myers and Schwarting before Bobby Malinowski’s sacrifice fly scored Young. By the time the inning was over, it was 9-0 Joliet West.

The fifth saw the final nail go in the coffin for Plainfield North. Another single by Young scored Lukancic and Myers to make it 11-0, and Plainfield North couldn’t extend the game in the bottom of the inning.

Plainfield North (8-5) struggled to get much off Schwarting, who went all five innings, struck out five batters, allowed no walks and gave up just two hits. North used four different pitchers.

Plainfield North coach John Darlington was brief after the game.

“(Joliet West) has a nice team,” Darlington said. “They’re well-coached, and they played well.”