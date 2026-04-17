Community Earth Day event in Joliet to feature environmental experts, planting demonstrations

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, is inviting community members to RSVP for her earth day event, The Green Escape, that will be taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 22, 2026 at Trinity Services Community Health Center, 2000 Glenwood Ave., Joliet. (Photo provided by State Sen. Rachel Ventura's Office)

State Sen. Rachel Ventura invites to the community to The Green Escape Earth Day event, at which residents can learn about planting more sustainable home gardens, recycling practices and even take home a tree sapling.

The program will take from 4 to 7 pm. on Wednesday, April 22, at Trinity Services Community Health Center, located at 2000 Glenwood Ave. in Joliet.

“We are excited to host this event that allows for community members to engage with fun activities that promote hands-on sustainability,” Ventura, D-Joliet, said in a news release. “After building a career around environmental stewardship and sustainability, I am driven by a lifelong commitment to protect natural resources and strengthen community resilience. I invite others to join me.”

The event will bring together a wide range of community partners and environmental experts to provide hands-on learning opportunities, a news release from Ventura’s office said.

Guests will have the opportunity to “engage directly with local organizations and gain practical knowledge” about planting seeds, growing plants at home and adopting environmentally friendly practices in their daily lives, according to the release.

The Green Escape will feature the Chicago Region Tree Initiative providing an outdoor tree planting demonstration at 5 p.m. outside.

Those that are interested in taking a tree sapling for their own homes will need to watch the planting demonstration, and then will be able to take home a ten gallon bucket native tree sapling, care instructions and mulch.

Trees that can be taken home by attendees include:

Eastern Redbud

Pagoda Dogwood

Sweet Bay Magnolia

White Oak

Burr Oak

Blackhawk Viburnum

Attendees will also be able to take home seeds and other resources to help jumpstart their own gardens and contribute to a greener community.

The Office of Sustainability at Joliet Junior College also will be part of this community Earth Day event.

“We are looking forward to making our communities healthier, happier, and more prosperous as we move towards a more sustainable future,” Sustainability Coordinator Maria Rafac said.

Vendors that will be attending the event include; Will County’s Chapter of Wild Ones, Will County Green, Citizens Against Ruining the Environment (CARE), Trinity Services Inc, The Morton Arboretum, Chicago Region Trees Initiative, Office of Sustainability at Joliet Junior College and University of Illinois Extension Program.

If you are interested in attending the event, click here to RSVP.