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The Herald-News

Troy Township to host AARP Smart Driver Safety Course

Troy Township offices and community center

Troy Township offices and community center (Denise Unland)

By Kevin Newberry

Troy Township will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Course for seniors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12, at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood.

Participants must attend both classes to be awarded a certificate of completion.

Under Illinois law, citizens aged 55 and older may qualify for a multi-year auto insurance discount by completing the course. Check with your insurance company for the exact discount and details.

The course is $25, but AARP members pay $20. Payment can be made by cash or check on the first day of class.

Advance registration is required by contacting Cindy or Oriana at 815-744-1968, cstasell@troytownship.com or obravato@troytownship.com.

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