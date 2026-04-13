Troy Township to host AARP Smart Driver Safety Course

Troy Township will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Course for seniors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12, at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood.

Participants must attend both classes to be awarded a certificate of completion.

Under Illinois law, citizens aged 55 and older may qualify for a multi-year auto insurance discount by completing the course. Check with your insurance company for the exact discount and details.

The course is $25, but AARP members pay $20. Payment can be made by cash or check on the first day of class.

Advance registration is required by contacting Cindy or Oriana at 815-744-1968, cstasell@troytownship.com or obravato@troytownship.com.