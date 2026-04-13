Joliet Chamber’s Boulevard Banner sales open, spotlighting Route 66 Centennial

The Joliet Boulevard Banner artwork for 2026 will feature the official anniversary branding, created by the Illinois Office of Tourism in partnership with the Route 66 Centennial Commission. (Photo provided by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

Local businesses and organizations have an opportunity to gain visibility while contributing to the look of downtown Joliet through the Boulevard Banners program.

Sales for the 2026 banners are now open through the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Each spring, the banners line downtown streets, adding “color and character” while highlighting members of the business community, the chamber said in a news release.

This year’s program brings added significance, as this year’s design will commemorate the centennial of Route 66.

The banner artwork will feature the official anniversary branding, created by the Illinois Office of Tourism in partnership with the Route 66 Centennial Commission.

Banner locations are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and interest is expected to be strong with the Route 66 anniversary, the chamber said.

Businesses are encouraged to secure their spots early, as inventory is limited.

The deadline to reserve a banner is April 30.

The annual banners display not only “enhances the downtown aesthetic” but also serves as a unique marketing platform, allowing businesses to showcase their presence to residents and visitors alike during a high-traffic season, the chamber said.

For more information or to reserve a banner, contact Jen at 815-727-5371.