Joliet Central announces top 10 Mr. and Ms. J finalists

Joliet Central has announced the top 10 finalists for its annual Mr. and Ms. J competition. Pictured (L to R): Romeo Rojas, Erick-Isai Jolomna, Haydn Voss, Sophie Litsogannis, James Lee, Trinity Godinez, Jack Strabbing, Diana Almazan, Hellyne Hammer, Logan Novak, Ja’Mya Chestnut, Leo Smith, Sarai Contreras-Perez, Tyler Long, Brooklyn Brown, Malcolm Greene, Delany Moran and Madison King. Not Pictured: Fynn Bernhard and Josue Chavez (Photo provided by Joliet Central High School)

Joliet Central High School has announced the top 10 finalists for its annual Mr. and Ms. J competition.

Ms. J finalists are Diana Almazan, Brooklyn Brown, Ja’Mya Chestnut, Sarai Contreras-Perez, Trinity Godinez, Hellyne Hammer, Madison King, Sophie Litsogannis, Delany Moran and Haydn Voss.

Mr. J finalists are Fynn Bernhard, Josue Chavez, Malcolm Greene, Erick-Isai Jolomna, James Lee, Tyler Long, Logan Novak, Romeo Rojas, Leo Smith and Jack Strabbing.

Mr. and Ms. J is a longstanding tradition of selecting two high school seniors who best represent the ideal students of Joliet Township High School (now Central Campus), which began in 1958.

The selection process begins with seniors who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.

The 10 Mr. and Ms. J finalists are then chosen by faculty based on their school involvement, community service and demonstration of JTHS character abilities.

Finalists undergo interviews conducted by a panel of community members and staff, with their scores determining who receives the prestigious title of Mr. and Ms. J, as well as the first and second runners-up.