10 Lockport High School teachers, staff honored with Those Who Excel Awards from state

The Illinois State Board of Education has named 10 Lockport Township High School District 205 employees as recipients of its 2026 Those Who Excel Awards.

The awards, which were announced on Feb. 11, recognize administrators, educators, and school professionals statewide whose “dedication, leadership, and service make a meaningful for students and school communities,” according to the ISBE.

District Director of Public Relations Jeannette Castillo and Custodian Foreman Kathleen Murphy were both recognized with the Award of Meritorious Service.

The Award of Excellence is the most prestigious of the Those Who Excel honors given by the ISBE.

In order to be recognized, the ISBE states educators must have demonstrated “a commitment to equity and to the success of all students. They regularly collaborate with colleagues, students, and families to create positive school cultures.”

In addition, those honored demonstrate they are lifelong learners “who connect their schools to the community at large and who inspire other education professionals within and beyond their schools,” the ISBE said.

Superintendent Dr. Robert McBride, associate director of choral activities/director of LTHS Vocal Point a cappella Jean Garcera, Dean of Students Travanna Green, department chair of world languages & cultures Anne Lee, Spanish teacher Kayla Marbach, and paraprofessional Heather Rickerson all received Awards of Excellence for their respective job categories.

Educators presented with the Award of Meritorious Service have “gone above and beyond in service to their school communities,” according to ISBE. “They are experienced educators who take on leadership opportunities and whose accomplishments uplift the culture of learning in their school. They stand as exemplars of their profession and have become integral members of their schools and districts.”

Finally, Assistant Principal for Student Services Joshua Oster and paraprofessional Laura Williams each received an Award of Special Recognition.

“Educators who receive the Award of Special Recognition are valued members of their school community who have been recognized by their colleagues, students, families, and administrators for the skills, passions, and talents they bring to their school community,” according to ISBE.

All of the award recipients will be honored by State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders at the Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards on April 18.

“LTHS D205 congratulates all honorees for this outstanding achievement,” the district said in a statement. “Their work reflects the dedication, professionalism, and excellence that define our school community and positively impact students every day.”