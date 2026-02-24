Lincoln-Way District 210 approves 2 new administrative contracts

The Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 Board of Education approved the contracts of two new administrators for the 2026-27 school year.

Dr. Jennifer Killeen has been named the new principal at Lincoln-Way West and will begin on July 1, 2026 (Photo provided by Lincoln-Way School District 210)

Dr. Jennifer Killeen has been named the new principal at Lincoln-Way West and will begin on July 1. Killeen will take over the role from Dr. Ted Robbins, who will be retiring from the district at the end of the current school year.

Killeen has worked in the district for 21 years and has been assistant principal at Lincoln-Way West for the last 14 years.

Kyle Freise will step into the Director of Technology role at Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 on July 1, 2026 (Photo provided by Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210)

Kyle Freise will step into the director of technology role beginning on July 1. Freise will work in partnership with current director Cheryl Kay, who will retire in December, to ensure a smooth transition.

Freise has 17 years of experience in public education, having previously worked in various technology roles in Batavia, Hinsdale and Aurora.

Both appointments were approved at the Feb. 9 School Board meeting.