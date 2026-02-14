Joliet West spoils Plainfield Central’s senior night, wins 10th game in a row

With less than two week before the start of the 4A boys basketball playoffs, most teams are mainly focused on being in the best position they can be when it matters the most. The brackets are set, so there’s no more angling for better postseason positioning.

As such, Friday’s game between Joliet West and Plainfield Central was really just about sharpening one another to hopefully make a deep run. Based on how it went, Joliet West looks just about ready for that run.

The Tigers defense suffocated the Wildcats throughout the night, particularly in the first half. Aamir Shannon and Ryan Lipke couldn’t be stopped on offense, and the result was a 58-23 Joliet West victory to put a damper on Plainfield Central’s senior night.

West (19-8) began the year with some questions following the transfer of Ethan Hillsman along with the graduation of Zion Gross and others. Early on, the adjustment to a load of newer players was evident, as the Tigers began the year 7-7.

As shown by their current record, they’ve figured it out. Friday night’s win was the 12th in 13 games and 10th in a row for Joliet West. The lone defeat in that stretch came in overtime against 21-7 Bolingbrook. Of those 12 wins, nine have been by double digits.

Coach Jeremy Kreiger credited the players’ dedication to getting better throughout the year.

“I think it was just commitment to our process,” Kreiger said. “Whether you have high-ranked players or unranked players, there’s a level of work that goes into every season. The goal is to never be the best version of yourself at Thanksgiving; it’s to be the best version of yourself going into the playoffs.

“We’re still not there yet, but there’s been a steady progression from one through twelve on our bench.”

This isn’t the first time the Tigers have succeeded despite a mass exodus of talent the year before. Just in recent years, Joliet West has had to replace the likes Jeremy Fears (Michigan State), Jeremiah Fears (New Orleans Pelicans) and Justus McNair (Valparaiso). Yet every year, the Tigers seem to be just fine.

“Everyone has just been learning,” Shannon said. “Everyone has been filling their purpose and filling a role on the team. We’ve been putting in the work and playing well together.”

Give credit to the never-say-die attitude of the Wildcats (6-21).

It was a rough first half in which they were unable to crack double-digit points. They more than doubled their point total in the third quarter alone as they continued to fight despite being on the wrong end of the score. They were unable to halt the Joliet West offense despite their own uptick in scoring, though.

Still, coach Tim Boe was primarily focused on praising the 11 seniors on the team and the many more cheerleaders, dancers and band members who were honored before the game.

“What a great group,” Boe said. “My first year coaching here I was a freshman coach for this group. I couldn’t ask for anything more from them. They’re such a special group with a tight bond.”

Shannon (14 points) and Lipke (10) led Joliet West’s offense. Plainfield Central was paced by Ares Collins (six points) and Zion Finch (six points).