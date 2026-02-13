Joliet seeks local talent for events at City Square and Bicentennial Park

The new Joliet City Square will feature an artificial turf capable of sustaining ongoing events throughout the year. (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet on Wednesday announced that performers, instructors and others can submit applications to be part of the events calendar this year at the new City Square and Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park.

Joliet is in the process of developing a calendar of events for the two city-owned venues in the downtown area.

“Artists, performers, instructors or arts organizations looking to share their talents with the community are invited to apply to be part of the city’s 2026 lineup of performances, classes and cultural experiences,” according to a news release from the city.

The city is looking for performers in music, dance, spoken word and other performing arts. Instructors are being sought for wellness classes, dance instruction and other possibilities, according to the release.

Those interested should fill out a 2026 Performer & Instructor Application found on the city’s website at Joliet.gov/our-city/visitors/city-square.

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is located across the Des Plaines River from downtown Joliet. (Bob Okon)

“Performers and instructors will be compensated for their time if selected for inclusion in the 2026 lineup,” according to the release. “Submission does not guarantee selection, and applications will be reviewed based on program needs, artistic quality and community fit.”

The city talent search comes after Ann Sylvester, director of cultural affairs and special events for the city, in January made a presentation stating that outdoor concerts, evening dancing, and morning fitness classes will be offered at the new City Square this year.

The downtown square is still under construction, but is scheduled for completion by April 30.

“As we build out our 2026 programming, we want to use City Square and Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park to showcase and celebrate the incredible talent we have in the region,” Sylvester said in the release.

Bicentennial Park is located on the west side of the Des Plaines River, across the river from downtown.