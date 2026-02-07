Free kids’ fair will be held at Troy Middle School in Joliet

Justin Wood and Julian Salinas make "Play-Doh circuits" at the University of Illinois Extension booth at the Will County Kids Fair at Troy Middle School in 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Kids’ Fair returns to Troy Middle School in Joliet on Feb. 16.

The free event orgainzed by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant “features interactive and educational activities from local organizations, businesses, and government agencies,” states a news release from Bertino-Tarrant’s office.

Bertino-Tarrant noted that this will be the 10th anniversary of the event, which draws hundreds of families.

“All families are invited to attend this fun, family-friendly fair on this day off of school,” she said in the news release.

Families enjoy interactive activities and entertaining performances at the 2024 Will County Kids’ Fair at Troy Middle School. (Photo provided by Office of the Will County Executive)

The Kids’ Fair runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

“The fair will feature educational activities, live performances by local youth organizations, games, crafts, and storytelling,” according to the release. “Over 50 participating organizations will feature interactive and family-fun activities at their table to engage attendees.”

Local mascots and characters will appear between 10 a.m. and noon. They will be available for photos.

The postal address for Troy Middle School is 5800 W. Theodore St., Plainfield, although the school actually is in the city of Joliet.

More information is available by contacting the Office of the Will County Executive at countyexec@willcounty.gov or 815-740-4601.