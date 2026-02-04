2026 Election Questionnaire: Mica Freeman, Will County Board, District 8

Name: Mica Freeman

What office are you seeking: Will CountyBoard - District 8

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 58

Occupation and employer: Will County Board (Will County Board Member)

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County Board member, Plainfield Precinct Committeeperson

City: Plainfield

Campaign website: https://www.electmicafreeman.com/

Education: Bachelor’s degree in education (Eastern Illinois University). Master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, with an endorsement in English as a Second Language (Concordia University).

Community involvement: Longtime community volunteer at my children’s schools, my church, and Lurie Children’s Hospitals—to name just a few. I also serve on the following boards: Will County Board of Health, Heritage Corridor Destinations, MAPP (Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships.

Marital status/Immediate family: I’ve been married for over 30 years. My husband and I have 3 children and 2 grandchildren.

What are your top three priorities for this district?

My top priority is making sure the residents of my district—especially Plainfield—have a strong voice on the Will County Board. Too often, Plainfield can feel like an island, disconnected from the services and support available throughout the county. I want to change that by building stronger partnerships between town and county government, and ensuring that Plainfield residents can fully benefit from county programs. My priorities are grounded in what I hear directly from constituents, because my goal is always to make sure their needs and concerns are at the center of county decisions. Specifically, I want to (1) Advocate for more affordable housing to address the national housing crisis and support sustainable economic growth in Will County. (2) Expand access to Behavioral Health and Substance Use services from the Will County Health Department in Plainfield. (3) Increase Plainfield’s involvement in tourism efforts through partnerships like Heritage Corridor, especially with major events such as the 100th anniversary of Route 66 coming up next year.

What types of job growth are needed in Will County to help residents keep up with rising costs, especially housing?

To help Will County residents keep up with rising costs, especially housing, we need more good-paying, stable jobs people can actually get to and build a life around. That means growing middle-income jobs in areas like manufacturing, transportation/logistics, healthcare, public service, and the skilled trades—jobs that offer real wages, benefits, and room to grow.

What should be infrastructure priorities and projects over the next four years?

County-wide, my priority projects for my next term include: (1) Maintaining and expanding essential services, including programs like Access Will County, which improves transportation access for our most vulnerable residents. (2) Continuing water aquifer studies to help communities prepare for and respond to looming water shortages. (3) Driving job growth through partnerships with the Center for Economic Development and other stakeholders. (4) Supporting the reopening of the old Silvercross hospital as a comprehensive service hub for veterans, offering employment assistance, housing resources, counseling, and fitness facilities.

What is your position on data centers? Should the county be open to their development?

I think it’s important to be realistic about data centers. They can bring real benefits to Will County, including jobs, investment, and added tax revenue. But they also use a LOT of water and energy, and we have to be honest about that—especially as we’re already facing long-term water supply issues. For me, the answer to this question is all about balance. Will County should be open to data centers ONLY if they’re run responsibly and benefit the county. That means clear limits and requirements around water use, strong environmental protections, and full transparency with the surrounding community. Economic growth is important, but it should never come at the expense of our natural resources or saddle residents with long-term costs.

Do you favor solar farm development? Should the county encourage more sustainable energy development?

I think it’s important for Will County to view alternative energy sources (like solar farms) as part of a bigger picture. Diversifying where our energy comes from helps make our community more resilient, especially in emergencies or supply disruptions, and it also makes Will County more competitive when we’re trying to attract businesses on a national and global level. Looking at sustainable and innovative energy options is about planning ahead and staying flexible. As we do that, it’s important to be thoughtful, balanced, and mindful of local impacts while keeping our long-term economic and infrastructure goals in view.

What should be the county’s spending priorities?

The county’s spending priorities should focus on funding core services residents rely on—public safety, public health, infrastructure, and transportation—while being responsible with taxpayer resources. I support smart, targeted investments that prevent more costly problems down the road, like housing stability and workforce development, because they reduce long-term strain on emergency services and reduce costs over time. Above all, county spending should be transparent, efficient, and focused on results, with the goal of providing effective services without unnecessary tax burdens.