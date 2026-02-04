2026 Election Questionnaire: Debbie Militello, Will County Board, District 1

Name: Debbie Militello

What office are you seeking: Will County Board, District 1

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 69

Occupation and employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County Board Member, Will County Forest Preserve Member, Will County Forest Preserve Advisory Committee, Trustee, Village of Channahon,

City: Channahon, IL

Campaign website: Not at this time.

Education: Paralegal Certificate, Some College

Community involvement: Channahon Lions Club, presently serving as Treasurer

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with two grown children and 4 grandchildren.

What are your top three priorities for this district?

1. Lower taxes

2. Better traffic control

3. Better use of land management

What types of job growth are needed in Will County to help residents keep up with rising costs, especially housing?

Will County needs to attract quality jobs with higher pay ranges. Warehouses are not providing the quality jobs with higher pay. The county needs to attact more service industry opportunities, more quality manufacturing opportunities, and more high end office opportunities. The county has empty buildings and locations where these could go. It would be beneficial if the the county worked with the communities on common goals.

What should be infrastructure priorities and projects over the next four years?

In district 1, Route 6 should be widened to 4 lanes. The reconstruction of I 80 needs to continue and I 55 should be widened at least to the end of the county line. Route 53 and Wilmington/Peotone Road should also be improved. The county has been studying truck routes forever. The plan needs to be brought forward and implemented.

What is your position on data centers? Should the county be open to their development?

Data Centers can be a strain on our electricity and water supply. The county should not be open to their development until those issues can be addressed.

Do you favor solar farm development? Should the county encourage more sustainable energy development?

I do not favor solar farm development. There are better places to place solar panels that on farmland. Why aren’t we looking at putting panels on top of industrial plants, over parking lots, etc. Yes, the county should encourage more sustainable energy development. Why isn’t anyone looking at what Europ is doing with building small nuclear plants to provide energy. Nuclear enegery is the cleanest form of energy but our current plants are old and are no longer efficient.

What should be the county’s spending priorities?

Priorities should be on infrastructure so people can get to where they are going safely. Currently, we are witnessing too many accidents and traffic delays. The county should also pay more attention to their spending habits and only spend within their means. The people of the County do this every day and expect their government to act the same.