2026 Election Questionnaire: Dave Oxley, Will County Board, District 5

Name: Dave Oxley

What office are you seeking: Will County Board District 5

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 71

Occupation and employer: Owner D. Oxley Construction

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Former member of the Lockport Planning Commission with 17 years as chairman and former member of the District 92 School Board with two years as president.

City: Lockport, Illinois

Campaign website: Dave Oxley for Will County Board 5 Facebook page

Education: Lockport Township High School graduate

Community involvement: Member of the Lockport Moose, supports Lockport VFW, former member of the Lockport Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, former member of the Lockport Canal Days Parade Committee, former City of Lockport Heritage and Architecture Committee.

Marital status/Immediate family: Wife Vivian Oxley, three children and six grandchildren.

What are your top three priorities for this district?

Getting a new drinking water source for the Sunnyland Subdivision, upgrading the gas recycling plant at the Will County Landfill to recycle more energy and working with the Will County Board to make sure we move forward on the right path.

What types of job growth are needed in Will County to help residents keep up with rising costs, especially housing?

There must be more jobs in the construction industry.

What should be infrastructure priorities and projects over the next four years?

Building a new bridge at Caton Farm Road and Bruce Road over the Des Plaines River in Lockport Township.

What is your position on data centers? Should the county be open to their development?

We must be very careful with data centers because of the amount of water and electricity they use. We do not want to create a shortfall for county residents.

Do you favor solar farm development? Should the county encourage more sustainable energy development?

It depends on the location. We must preserve the farmland in Will County.

What should be the county’s spending priorities?

The residents’ taxes should not be increased, just as we did when we passed the Will County budget in December 2025.