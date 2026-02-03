2026 Election Questionnaire: Sheri Boniecki-Cooling, Will County Board, District 4

Name: Sheri Boniecki-Cooling

What office are you seeking: Will County Board, District 4

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 46

Occupation and employer: Independent Marketing, Sales, and Social Media Consultant

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Precinct Committeeperson

City: Lockport

Campaign website:

Education: High School Diploma, Some College

Community involvement: Homer Township Democratic Organization, Will County Democrats, Illinois Democratic Women of Will, The Homer Twp Open Space Committee, Democrats of Eastern Will County, PFLAG Homer Glen/Lockport, Active volunteer at various food pantries and shelters

Marital status/Immediate family: Partnered for over twenty years, I am the parent of six children and one grandchild, and I enjoy multigenerational living with my parents, which keeps family at the center of my life.

What are your top three priorities for this district?

My top priorities are support for public safety and emergency services, so our first responders have what they need to keep us safe; environmental sustainability and open space preservation, because we must protect the beauty and balance of our communities; and fiscal transparency, because government should work for the people, with the people.

What types of job growth are needed in Will County to help residents keep up with rising costs, especially housing?

Will County needs good-paying, sustainable jobs to help residents keep up with rising costs, all costs, but especially housing. Key areas include healthcare, skilled trades, advanced manufacturing, technology, clean energy, and small business growth. Pairing these jobs with workforce training and labor partnerships can help residents achieve economic stability.

What should be infrastructure priorities and projects over the next four years?

Over the next four years, infrastructure priorities in Will County should focus onmaintaining and improving existing roads, bridges, and public utilities, ensuring safe water and sewer systems, and investing in flood mitigation and stormwater management.No new projects should be undertaken unless absolutely necessaryor until the day-to-day cost of living for residents comes down. Broadband expansion and sustainable infrastructure should also be pursued carefully, balancing long-term needs with fiscal responsibility.

What is your position on data centers? Should the county be open to their development?

I am opposed to the development of data centers in Will County. While they may bring some economic activity, the long-term impacts, including high energy consumption, strain on local infrastructure and limited benefits to residents make them unsuitable for our communities. The county should prioritize development that provides sustainable jobs, supports local families and aligns with fiscal and environmental responsibility. I would remain open to reconsidering if circumstances or technologies change in the future.

Do you favor solar farm development? Should the county encourage more sustainable energy development?

Solar farms are great for sustainable, long-term energy, but they require careful planning regarding cost, land use and energy storage to be fully effective. I support solar farm development and believe the county should encourage sustainable energy projects, but only where they make sense and cause minimal disruption to the environment. Responsible siting and careful planning are essential to ensure these projects benefit the community, protect natural resources and provide clean, renewable energy.

What should be the county’s spending priorities?

The county’s spending priorities should focus oncore services that directly impact residents’ safety and quality of life. This includes public safety and emergency services, road and infrastructure maintenance, water and sewer systems and responsible environmental initiatives. Taxpayer dollars must be used efficiently before funding new or nonessential projects.