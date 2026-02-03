2026 Election Questionnaire: James Richmond, Will County Board, District 4

Name: James “Jim” Richmond

What office are you seeking: Will County Board District 4

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 65

Occupation and employer: Self Employed business owner

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County Board District 4 Commissioner 3+ years

Village of Mokena Trustee 11+ years

Mokena Park District Board member 4 years

City: Mokena

Campaign website:

Education: MBA, BA from GSU

Community involvement: Coached baseball, softball, soccer and basketball for youth leagues. Cub Scout den leader and Cub Scout Pack Cub Master.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married – 2 adult children

What are your top three priorities for this district?

Property taxes, growth of industry that bring in good paying jobs, and public safety.

What types of job growth are needed in Will County to help residents keep up with rising costs, especially housing?

Good paying jobs that have built the Midwest and delivered prosperity to our region.

What should be infrastructure priorities and projects over the next four years?

Focus on projects that improve the quality of life for our residents. Rebuilding bridges, the power grid and those that will help bring industry back to our region.

What is your position on data centers? Should the county be open to their development?

We need to proceed with caution and understand the impact to the local communities.

Do you favor solar farm development? Should the county encourage more sustainable energy development?

All forms of energy should be on the table, however solar does not belong next to a residence or neighborhoods. There is collateral damage done to our region (neighborhoods/resident) as well as our valuable farmland when not properly located.

What should be the county’s spending priorities?

Public safety and delivering the services mandated to the county in an efficient and effective manner.