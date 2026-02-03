2026 Election Questionnaire: Barbara Parker, Will County Board, District 11

Name: Barbara Parker

What office are you seeking: Will County Board District 11

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 74

Occupation and employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? DuPage Township Clerk - In second term

City: Living in Bolingbrook

Campaign website: https://barbara4willcounty.com/

Education: Bergen Community College

Community involvement: DuPage Township Clerk - in second term

Will County Forest Preserve Citizens Advisory Committee

Relay for Life of Bolingbrook Lead Team Member for 18 years

Bolingbrook Community Television volunteer since 2003

Chair, Working Families of Will County

Township Officials of Illinois - Vice President of Clerks Division

Township Officials of Illinois Board Member

Democratic Precinct Committeeperson

Former Chair/Founding Member of Bolingbrook Pride

Former Beautification Commissioner

Marital status/Immediate family: Widow, 1 wonderful daughter, many fabulous grandchildren.

What are your top three priorities for this district?

Affordable housing, attract employers that pay a living wage, and public transportation.

What types of job growth are needed in Will County to help residents keep up with rising costs, especially housing?

Higher-Wage Professional & Technical Sectors

Transportation, Distribution & Logistics (TDL)

Advanced Manufacturing & Clean Energy

What should be infrastructure priorities and projects over the next four years?

Transportation & road improvements

Water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure

Public safety & emergency services infrastructure

Housing-related infrastructure

Broadband & digital infrastructure

What is your position on data centers? Should the county be open to their development?

As interest in data centers increases, the county must decide when to support these projects and when regulation is necessary to protect residents, infrastructure, and quality of life, while still encouraging responsible economic development.

Do you favor solar farm development? Should the county encourage more sustainable energy development?

I support sustainable energy development, including solar farms, when it is done responsibly and in a way that makes sense for our communities. Renewable energy can play an important role in reducing long-term energy costs, improving environmental outcomes, and positioning the county for the future.

What should be the county’s spending priorities?

The county’s spending priorities should focus on protecting core services, supporting residents facing rising costs, and planning responsibly for continued growth — all while respecting taxpayers and keeping taxes low.

First, the county must prioritize core services such as public safety, emergency response, courts, public health, and infrastructure maintenance are essential services residents rely on every day. Maintaining service quality and response times should come before expanding new programs.

Second, spending should address housing stability and cost-of-living pressures, with rising rents and housing insecurity; targeted investments in housing stability, homelessness prevention, and supportive services are necessary. These investments should be data-driven, coordinated with townships and nonprofits, and focused on prevention to reduce long-term costs.

Third, invest in infrastructure maintenance and readiness. Maintaining existing roads, bridges, water systems, and public facilities is more cost-effective than deferred repairs. Infrastructure investments should align with growth patterns and be planned to avoid unexpected tax increases.

Fourth, support workforce development and living-wage job growth. Spending should prioritize training, apprenticeships, and partnerships that help residents move into higher-paying jobs, particularly in healthcare, skilled trades, advanced manufacturing, and technology-related fields.