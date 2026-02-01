2026 Election Questionnaire: Sheldon Watts, Will County Board, District 11

Name: Sheldon Watts

What office are you seeking: Will County Board District 11

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 50

Occupation and employer: Data Privacy & Security Management - Global Telecom Solution Provider

What offices, if any, have you previously held? DuPage Township Trustee & Bolingbrook Village Trustee

City: Bolingbrook

Campaign website: www.sheldonwatts4willcounty.com

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree (B.A.)

• Master’s degree in Business Administration (M.B.A.) *Completed all coursework towards Ph.D.

Community involvement: I am actively engaged in a variety of community organizations and volunteer efforts across Will County. I founded the Bolingbrook STEM Association to expand STEM opportunities for local youth and the Alliance for Civic Engagement to promote civic participation. I also serve as Board Chairman of the Will County Center for Community Concerns, supporting families, seniors, and working residents throughout the county.

Over the years, I have served as a Bolingbrook Zoning Board of Appeals Commissioner, my Homeowners Association Architectural Review Board, and founded the Brunch in the Brook business networking forum. I am also a past chairman of the Bolingbrook Joyfest Music Festival. I have been a mentor to many youth and volunteered with numerous nonprofit organizations, including the Exchange Club, Heart Haven Outreach, The Heart Organization, youth sports programs, scouting organizations, and the local school district.

In addition, I am active in local Democratic organizations, serving as Second Vice Chairman of the DuPage Township Democratic Organization and as an engaged member of the Will County Democratic Organization.

Marital status/Immediate family: Yes, I am married with two children, (11 year old-twins).

What are your top three priorities for this district?

A People-First Vision for Progress: Open and Responsive Government. Bringing county government closer to the people it serves.

• Keep Residents Informed: Share timely updates and maintain open lines of communication.

• Invite Community Input: Create opportunities for input on major issues when and where possible

• Clarify County Actions: Provide clear, accessible information on board actions and county priorities

Strengthening Community Well-Being

Enhancing the quality of life by supporting housing, mental health, and public safety needs.

• Expand Housing Options: Champion affordable, senior, and workforce housing developments to meet the needs of working families, older adults, and first-time buyers.

• Prioritize Mental Health Access: Support policies and partnerships that expand the availability and accessible mental health services across Will County.

Public Safety Commitment: Prioritize a balanced approach to public safety that includes prevention, community outreach, and emergency response readiness.

Smart Growth & Infrastructure for the Future

Building a stronger future through sustainable infrastructure, better transportation, and economic development

Strengthen Infrastructure: Invest in modern, resilient infrastructure that meets today’s needs and supports future growth

Enhance Transportation: Expand and improve local transportation options to ensure connectivity and accessibility across the county.· Drive Economic Opportunity: Promote policies that support small businesses, workforce development, and long-term economic growth in all communities.

What types of job growth are needed in Will County to help residents keep up with rising costs, especially housing?

To help residents keep up with rising costs, including housing, Will County needsjob growth that provides sustainable wages, career advancement, and opportunities across multiple sectors. This includes expanding skilled trades, healthcare, technology, and green industries, as well as supporting small businesses and local entrepreneurs who create jobs in our communities. By investing in workforce development and training programs, we can ensure residents have access to good-paying jobs that match the evolving needs of the county, helping families achieve economic stability and long-term security.

What should be infrastructure priorities and projects over the next four years?

Over the next four years, Will County must prioritize infrastructure that keeps communities safe, connected, and resilient. This includes maintaining and improving roads and bridges, supporting long‑range transportation planning that enhances safety and mobility, and investing in water and sewer system improvements that protect public health and support growth. By focusing on these areas and working with local municipalities, the county can strengthen infrastructure for residents now and in the future.

What is your position on data centers? Should the county be open to their development?

Data centers can provide significant economic benefits, including jobs, tax revenue, and support for technology infrastructure that attracts businesses and innovation to the region. At the same time, their development raises important considerations, includingenergy and water use, traffic, land use, and environmental impacts.

Will County should be open to responsible data center development, but only when projects are carefully planned, comply with environmental standards, and minimize impacts on residents and local resources. Decisions should balance economic opportunity with the community’s quality of life, ensuring that growth strengthens the county without creating undue burdens.

Do you favor solar farm development? Should the county encourage more sustainable energy development?

I support the responsible development of solar farms and other sustainable energy projects as part of a commitment to clean energy, reducing carbon emissions, and creating local economic opportunities. These projects can provide jobs, tax revenue, and long-term energy stability, while helping Will County contribute to statewide and national climate goals.

At the same time, it’s important to carefully considerland use, impacts on agriculture, local ecosystems, and the surrounding community. Will County should encourage well-planned, sustainable energy development that balances environmental stewardship, economic benefits, and preservation of open space and quality of life for residents.

What should be the county’s spending priorities?

Will County should prioritize public safety, infrastructure, and essential services to keep families safe and communities connected. Investments in roads, bridges, water systems, and storm water management are critical for daily life and long-term growth. At the same time, we must also invest in mental health services and the Mental Health Board so residents can access care early and locally. Supporting workforce development, housing affordability, and programs for seniors and vulnerable populationsensure the county builds strong communities now and for the future.