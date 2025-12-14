Jayden Armstrong helps Joliet Catholic outlast Providence 67-61

Joliet Catholic's Jayden Armstrong goes up for a reverse layup in Saturday's game against Providence. (Ella Langellier for Shaw Media)

Both Joliet Catholic and Providence picked up boys basketball wins Friday night by an identical score. Providence’s game, though, went double-overtime.

On Saturday afternoon, the two teams met in Sacred Heart Gym at Providence, and the two overtimes from the night before caught up to the Celtics as Joliet Catholic erased a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to come away with a 67-61, nonconference win in what could be called The Holy War of the Hardwood.

Dynamic Joliet Catholic guards Jayden Armstrong and Donavyn Simmons were pivotal in the win for the Hilltoppers (4-2).

Armstrong, who also had seven rebounds on the day, scored 11 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to help JCA overcome a 49-47 deficit to start the period, while Simmons finished with 16 points 16 points, four assists and four rebounds. Brady Tunkel had 14 points and nine rebounds for JCA, while Danny Cervantes had seven points, three assists and four rebounds.

“We had a tough game last night [a 72-68 win over Marian Catholic],” Armstrong said. “But when we see Providence on the schedule, it gets our energy going. It’s always fun to play a rivalry game like this.

“We did a good job on defense, got some turnovers and were able to push the ball in transition. When me and Donavyn are on the court at the same time, it makes it easier for both of us and for everyone else. Other teams can’t really concentrate on just one guy, because we have a lot of guys who can score.”

Providence's Jade Wyett (left) shoots over JCA's Brady Tunkel in Saturday's game. (Ella Lengellier for Shaw Media)

Simmons got JCA off to a quick start with a 3-pointer, then a steal and layup, for a 5-0 lead. In a sign of things to come, Providence (1-6) answered with a basket by Cade Styrsky (game-high 24 points) and a 3-pointer by Eli Phillips to tie it at 5.

Providence got back-to-back baskets by Jade Wyett to grab a 9-8 lead, but JCA ended the quarter on an 8-0 run that started with back-to-back 3-pointers by Tunkel and Cervantes and ended with a basket by Armstrong.

Providence opened the second quarter with eight straight points, as Wyett (12 points) and Zach Kuk sandwiched 3-pointers around a basket by Styrsky for a 17-16 lead. After JCA got the lead back at 20-17, the Celtics got back-to-back 3-pointers from Reese Kras and Wyett to move ahead 23-20.

With Providence leading 25-22, JCA got a basket by Simmons off an assist from Armstrong before Armstrong made a 3-pointer then assisted on a 3-pointer by Dylan Travis for a 30-25 lead. Styrski drained a 3-pointer just before halftime to make it 30-28 JCA at the break.

JCA kept the lead for most of the third quarter, taking a 44-38 advantage with 2:53 to play in the period. Providence again had an answer, as Phillips scored a basket and then a 3-pointer before Styrsky made a pair of free throws and backed those up with back-to-back 3-pointers to put his team ahead 49-44 before Simmons hit a 3-pointer for JCA to make it 49-47 Providence entering the fourth.

“This was a great back-and-forth game,” JCA coach Adam DeGroot said. “We pushed the lead out to eight a few times, but they came right back and tied it or took the lead. Hats off to them, and No. 10 [Styrsky] was just lights-out in the third quarter.

“With two guards that handle the ball like Donavyn and Jayden, everyone on our team is going to eat. Jayden and Donavyn had great games, and so did Brady Tunkel and Danny Cervantes.

“This was a good weekend for us. It’s been a long time since we beat Marian Catholic, and to follow that with a win at Providence is pretty special.”

JCA's Elias Passehl (left) congratulates teammate Donavyn Simmons during Friday's game against Providence. (Ella Langellier for Shaw Media)

The Celtics upped the lead to 51-47 with a basket by Kras to start the fourth, Armstrong answered with a 3-pointer and, after a free throw by Styrsky, Armstrong tied it with a basket. Tunkel then hit a pair of free throws before Wyett tied it with a basket.

The Hilltoppers took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Charlie Czerkies followed by a basket by Elias Passehl off an assist from Simmons. Armstrong and Simmons combined to go 5 of 6 from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal the victory.

“We got tired at the end after playing double-overtime the night before,” Providence coach Tim Trendel said. “But we still have to do better with our transition defense. Their guards are very quick, and they hurt us in transition.

“We have a young team, and Cade Styrsky showed some great senior leadership for us. Jade Wyett carried us in the first half, but Cade did what a senior should do and stepped up in the second half.”