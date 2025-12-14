Honor Dr. King at the annual Joliet-area MLK Day of Service

Austin Kittl (left), a student was one of two recipients who received a $1,500 scholarship along with the Michael Austin Clark Community Service Award at the 17th MLK Day of Service on Monday, January 20, 2025, at Joliet Central High School. (Denise Unland)

Joliet Township High School District 204 and the African American Business Association will present the 18th annual Joliet-Area Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 19.

This community tradition allows people of all ages to give back through service projects across the Joliet area in honor of Dr. King’s legacy.

The event kicks off with registration at 7:30 a.m. in Joliet Central High School’s student center cafeteria. Participants will enjoy live music by the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Choir and a complimentary breakfast.

A welcoming ceremony will begin at 8:20 a.m., followed by community service projects from 9 a.m. to noon at various locations throughout the Joliet area and at Joliet Central.

After completing their service projects, volunteers will return to Joliet Central for lunch and family entertainment by the 40+ Double Dutch group and music from DJ Sebastian Arroyo.

Volunteer for this event by using the 2026 MLK Day of Service Volunteer sign-up form or visiting jths.org and clicking on the MLK image near the bottom of the screen. All participants will receive a certificate documenting five hours of community service.

Three members of the Zonta Club of Joliet volunteered at the 17th annual MLK Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Joliet Central High School. They are Cathy Miller (from left); Sylvia Acosta Chavez, executive director of the Spanish Community Center in Joliet; and Pat Perrier, owner of Just Breathe yoga studio in Crest Hill. (Denise Unland)

If you are volunteering as part of a group with more than one person, designate one individual to complete the form on behalf of everyone. This will ensure your group is assigned to the same project.

The individual who completes the form will be identified as the group leader and will receive confirmation of placement details.