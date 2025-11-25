Troy Township rolls out new program to support families after house fires

Troy Fire Protection District firefighter gear is seen at Station 1 in Shorewood on May 24, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

Troy Township has launched a new relief program designed to help residents recover in the aftermath of a devastating house fire.

The Catastrophic Assistance Program provides short-term financial assistance to households with homes that have been damaged and deemed uninhabitable.

“Our goal is to offer immediate, practical support to residents facing one of life’s most difficult situations,” township Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz said in the release announcing the program. “Even a small amount of help – covering hotel costs, pet boarding or groceries – can make a big difference in those first few days after a fire.”

The program assists Troy Township residents whose primary home – whether a house, apartment, condo, duplex or trailer – has been damaged by fire and declared uninhabitable by the fire department, insurance company or local government, the township said.

There are no income limits to qualify.

Available assistance

Hotel stay: Reimbursement of up to $200 per night for a maximum of two nights (up to $400 per household).

Reimbursement of up to $200 per night for a maximum of two nights (up to $400 per household). Pet boarding: Reimbursement for up to two pets (dogs or cats) for two nights, with a maximum reimbursement of $240 per household.

Reimbursement for up to two pets (dogs or cats) for two nights, with a maximum reimbursement of $240 per household. Food: $100 Walmart gift card per household.

$100 Walmart gift card per household. Medication: Reimbursement for short-term prescription refills, up to $50 per household.

How the program works

Residents can contact the township directly and must complete the Troy Township assistance application within 30 days of the date of the catastrophic event, and provide proof of the fire event, residency and receipts where required, the township said.