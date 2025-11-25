Lockport Township High School board mourns the passing of former member Della Travis

The Travis family were honored at the LTHS school board meeting on May 5, 2025 for 50 years of service to the district. Della Travis, center, passed away on Nov. 23, 2025. (Photo Provided by Lockport Township High School District 205)

The Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education shared the news of the death of former Board Member Della Travis on Monday, and offered condolences to the Travis family.

Della, who served on the board from 2015-2019, passed away Sunday at the age of 84.

“On behalf of the LTHS District 205 Board of Education we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Travis family,” the board said in the announcement. “Their legacy of leadership, service, and commitment to our community will forever be remembered.”

Members of the Travis family served regularly on the LTHS board for 50 years, starting in 1975 with Charles Travis. He was followed by his wife Della, and their son Michael, who served from 2019 until 2025 when he opted not to run for re-election.

The family was honored by the board this May to celebrate 50 years of their service to Lockport’s public schools.

“Our thoughts are with the Travis family during this difficult time,” the board said. “May they find comfort in knowing the lasting impact their loved ones have made at LTHS and throughout the Lockport community.”

Arrangements for the funeral are currently being made by the Travis family through the Minor-Morris Funeral Home in Joliet. The district said it will share more information when it is available.