Citgo supports National STEM Day with events in Lockport, Lemont

In this file photo, a Lockport Township High School student uses a stylus to investigate a 3-D heart at the school's STEM Innovative 3-D Laboratory. The lab was created through a $70,000 grant from CITGO Lemont Refinery. (Eric Ginnard)

Citgo Petroleum Corp. has invested about $840,000 to support STEM-focused initiatives in Illinois, Texas and Louisiana.

Among these grants is funding for Citgo Innovation Academies at Lemont High School District 210, Lemont-Bromberek School District 113A and Lockport Township High School District 205, as well as robotics/STEM mini grants for Taft School District 90, Will County School District 92 and Valley View School District 365U.

Citgo Innovation Academies are STEM-focused educational programs to build a K-12 pipeline of future innovators in communities near Citgo’s operational areas, according to a news release from the corporation.

The grants coincided with National STEM Day on Saturday, Nov. 8.