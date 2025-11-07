Joliet Veterans Day honors will be at American Legion post

The Abrahan Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad stands at attention during a previous Veteras Day ceremony at American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

American Legion Hall Post 1080 will host a Veterans Day ceremony in Joliet on Tuesday.

The public is invited to the ceremony and a lunch that follows as well as a dinner that will be held later in the day at Cantigny Post 367 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Joliet.

Both the lunch and dinner are open to the public at no charge.

“This is a day when the veterans go all out to meet the public,” said Tony Arellano, commander at the Cantigny post and senior vice commander at the American Legion.

The honoring of veterans starts at the traditional 11 a.m. hour at the American Legion at 2625 Ingalls Ave., Joliet.

The Joliet American Legion Band performs at a previous Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

But the event starts at 9:50 a.m. with a performance by the Joliet American Legion Band. The band will play a medley of John Philip Sousa marches.

The 11 a.m. ceremony includes a rifle salute from the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.

The speaker at the ceremony will be a representative from Allen Force, an organization devoted to the welfare of veterans.

The lunch follows the ceremony.

The dinner at Cantigny Post 367 VFW, located at 826 Horseshoe Drive in Joliet, is 4:30-7 p.m.