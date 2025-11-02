Construction will impede Joliet traffic at Broadway and Ruby streets starting Monday

The closures at Broadway and Ruby streets are expected to be in place until Nov. 17, the city of Joliet said, (Provided photo)

The city of Joliet will limit access at the intersection of Broadway and Ruby streets starting Monday morning.

The construction-related closures, however, will not block traffic moving in and out of downtown.

Broadway also serves as Illinois Route 53 north of the intersection, and Ruby serves as Route 53 carrying traffic into downtown Joliet east of the intersection. But the closures will be on the local sections of the roads.

The closures are expected to be in place until Nov. 17, the city announced in a news release.

Northbound traffic on Broadway will be closed from Marble Street to Ruby. Marble Street is located south of the intersection, and the closure will affect the section of Broadway that runs in front of St. Mary Nativity Church.

The eastbound left-turn lane from Ruby to northbound Broadway also will be closed.

Construction at the corner of Broadway and Ruby streets will not block traffic using the Ruby Street bridge to go in and out of downtown Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The closures will be in place as new pavement is installed at the intersection, the city said in a news release.

Traffic will remain open on eastbound Ruby Street and southbound Broadway Street, both of which carry traffic into the downtown area. Westbound traffic on Ruby out of downtown, including the westbound right-turn lane onto northbound Broadway, also will remain open.

The work is part of the Broadway Street Water Main Improvement Project, which has been under construction for months.

Local detours will be in place, the city said, but motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

More information about the project can be found on the city website at joliet.gov/construction-zone. Those with questions also can call the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.