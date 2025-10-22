Lockport and Lemont high schools to host college and career fair

Lockport Township High School District 205 and Lemont High School invite students and families to the 2025 College and Career Fair.

The free event will connect students with more than 100 representatives from colleges, universities, technical branches, unions and first responder organizations.

Explore one of the largest college and career fairs in the area for grades 9-12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, at Lockport Township High School’s East Campus Field House, 1333 E. 7th Street in Lockport.

For a full list of participating institutions, visit lths.org/page/college-career-fair.