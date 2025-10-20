The Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lockport’s Natalie Bochantin

Lockport's Natalie Bochantin (10) serves during volleyball match between Lockport at Lincoln-Way East. Oct 14, 2025. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Lockport volleyball star Natalie Bochantin is the Herald-News Athlete of the Week after receiving 129 of the 212 votes. She won on a ballot that included Lemont’s Sarah Scott, Lincoln-Way West’s Nick Dul, and Lincoln-Way East’s Tyler Rea.

Bochantin had 20 assists and eight digs against Lincoln-Way West and had 18 assists versus Lincoln-Way Central. She answered a few questions for the Herald-News this week.

How long have you been playing volleyball?

Bochantin: I have been playing volleyball since I was in fourth grade.

What first got you into it?

Bochantin: I started playing because my sister was playing and used to watch her games all the time then I realized the sport seemed really fun.

How do you feel volleyball helps prepare you in life?

Bochantin: I think volleyball helps me work better in groups and helps me connect with others.

How does it feel to be Athlete of the Week?

Bochantin: I feel really grateful that I was named Athlete of the Week and I appreciate all of my coaches and teammates that helped me accomplish this.

What can we expect from Lockport the rest of the year?

Bochantin: You can expect that Lockport will not go down without a fight and will continue to always compete to our highest level as we hold ourselves to high standards.

What’s a song you’re listening to on repeat right now?

Bochantin: One song I’ve been listening to on repeat recently is Still Sleepless by D.O.D. and Carla Monroe.

What’s a new movie coming out you’re excited for?

Bochantin: A new movie I’m excited for that’s coming out is “Regretting You.”

Celebrity crush?

Bochantin: My celebrity crush is Dylan O’Brien

Cubs or Sox?

Bochantin: I watch both the Cubs and Sox but I think I am more of a Cubs fan.

Closing moments of the game, match point to win the championship, who do you want on the court, yourself or Air Bud?

Bochantin: It’s hard to argue against Air Bud being on the court, but even though Air Bud was athletic and cute, if the game is on the line, I want to be on the court to do whatever I can to help my team win.