The Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lockport’s Natalie Bochantin

Lockport's Natalie Bochantin (10) serves during volleyball match between Lockport at Lincoln-Way East. Oct 14, 2025.

Lockport's Natalie Bochantin (10) serves during volleyball match between Lockport at Lincoln-Way East. Oct 14, 2025. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

By Hart Pisani

Lockport volleyball star Natalie Bochantin is the Herald-News Athlete of the Week after receiving 129 of the 212 votes. She won on a ballot that included Lemont’s Sarah Scott, Lincoln-Way West’s Nick Dul, and Lincoln-Way East’s Tyler Rea.

Bochantin had 20 assists and eight digs against Lincoln-Way West and had 18 assists versus Lincoln-Way Central. She answered a few questions for the Herald-News this week.

How long have you been playing volleyball?

Bochantin: I have been playing volleyball since I was in fourth grade.

What first got you into it?

Bochantin: I started playing because my sister was playing and used to watch her games all the time then I realized the sport seemed really fun.

How do you feel volleyball helps prepare you in life?

Bochantin: I think volleyball helps me work better in groups and helps me connect with others.

How does it feel to be Athlete of the Week?

Bochantin: I feel really grateful that I was named Athlete of the Week and I appreciate all of my coaches and teammates that helped me accomplish this.

What can we expect from Lockport the rest of the year?

Bochantin: You can expect that Lockport will not go down without a fight and will continue to always compete to our highest level as we hold ourselves to high standards.

What’s a song you’re listening to on repeat right now?

Bochantin: One song I’ve been listening to on repeat recently is Still Sleepless by D.O.D. and Carla Monroe.

What’s a new movie coming out you’re excited for?

Bochantin: A new movie I’m excited for that’s coming out is “Regretting You.”

Celebrity crush?

Bochantin: My celebrity crush is Dylan O’Brien

Cubs or Sox?

Bochantin: I watch both the Cubs and Sox but I think I am more of a Cubs fan.

Closing moments of the game, match point to win the championship, who do you want on the court, yourself or Air Bud?

Bochantin: It’s hard to argue against Air Bud being on the court, but even though Air Bud was athletic and cute, if the game is on the line, I want to be on the court to do whatever I can to help my team win.

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News. A New Orleans native, he's been with the JHN since March of 2024. He formerly reported on sports in Texas, Iowa, Alaska, Colorado and New Orleans. He's twice been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his work in Amarillo.