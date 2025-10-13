Shaw Local

Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lincoln-Way Central’s Aiden Byrne

Aiden Byrne of Lincoln-Way Central. (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way Central )

By Hart Pisani

Lincoln-Way Central boys soccer’sAiden Byrne is the Herald-News Athlete of the Week after receiving 179 of 423 votes. He won on a ballot that included Joliet West flag football’s Londyn Clemons, Minooka volleyball standout Kendall Kozak and Lincoln-Way East runner Brendan Hanrahan.

Byrne had a hat trick against Bradley and added an assist against Flossmoor, both wins for Lincoln-Way Central. He answered a few questions for the Herald-News this week.

How long have you been playing soccer?

Byrne: I have been playing soccer since I was 3 years old.

What first got you into it?

Byrne: My dad.

How do you feel soccer helps prepare you in life?

Byrne: Soccer helps prepare me for life by showing many hardships and challenges and how I can cope with them. Soccer also allows me to see many positives, such as creating new friends and memories.

How does it feel to be Athlete of the Week?

Byrne: Being Athlete of the Week feels great. It shows that my hard work is starting to pay off.

What can we expect from Lincoln-Way Central the rest of the year?

Byrne: For the rest of the year, you can expect Lincoln-Way Central to be willing to outwork other teams and stick together in tough times. As a team, we have a lot to accomplish, and we are willing to work together to achieve the best season possible.

What’s a song you’re listening to on repeat right now?

Byrne: A song Im currently listening to on repeat is “DtMF” by Bad Bunny.

What’s a new movie coming out you’re excited for?

Byrne: “Exit Protocol.”

Celebrity crush?

Byrne: My celebrity crush is Gabriella Howell.

Cubs or Sox?

Byrne: I am a Chicago White Sox fan.

Closing moments of the game, penalty kick to win your team the championship, who do you want taking the shot: Lionel Messi or you?

Byrne: Of course I would have to choose the G.O.A.T., Lionel Messi.

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News. A New Orleans native, he's been with the JHN since March of 2024. He formerly reported on sports in Texas, Iowa, Alaska, Colorado and New Orleans. He's twice been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his work in Amarillo.