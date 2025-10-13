Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lincoln-Way Central’s Aiden Byrne

Lincoln-Way Central boys soccer’sAiden Byrne is the Herald-News Athlete of the Week after receiving 179 of 423 votes. He won on a ballot that included Joliet West flag football’s Londyn Clemons, Minooka volleyball standout Kendall Kozak and Lincoln-Way East runner Brendan Hanrahan.

Byrne had a hat trick against Bradley and added an assist against Flossmoor, both wins for Lincoln-Way Central. He answered a few questions for the Herald-News this week.

How long have you been playing soccer?

Byrne: I have been playing soccer since I was 3 years old.

What first got you into it?

Byrne: My dad.

How do you feel soccer helps prepare you in life?

Byrne: Soccer helps prepare me for life by showing many hardships and challenges and how I can cope with them. Soccer also allows me to see many positives, such as creating new friends and memories.

How does it feel to be Athlete of the Week?

Byrne: Being Athlete of the Week feels great. It shows that my hard work is starting to pay off.

What can we expect from Lincoln-Way Central the rest of the year?

Byrne: For the rest of the year, you can expect Lincoln-Way Central to be willing to outwork other teams and stick together in tough times. As a team, we have a lot to accomplish, and we are willing to work together to achieve the best season possible.

What’s a song you’re listening to on repeat right now?

Byrne: A song Im currently listening to on repeat is “DtMF” by Bad Bunny.

What’s a new movie coming out you’re excited for?

Byrne: “Exit Protocol.”

Celebrity crush?

Byrne: My celebrity crush is Gabriella Howell.

Cubs or Sox?

Byrne: I am a Chicago White Sox fan.

Closing moments of the game, penalty kick to win your team the championship, who do you want taking the shot: Lionel Messi or you?

Byrne: Of course I would have to choose the G.O.A.T., Lionel Messi.