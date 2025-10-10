Joliet invites public input on final design of Unity Dome sculpture

Artist's rendering provides a look at the future Unity Dome to be installed in the new City Square in Joliet. (Provided by the City of Joliet)

The city of Joliet is holding two workshops at which the public will contribute to the final version of the Unity Dome sculpture that will go in the new City Square.

Sijia Chen, the artist who is creating the sculpture, will be there to discuss the Unity Dome, according a city announcement of the event.

The workshops are 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17 at Thigpen Elementary School, 207 S. Midland Ave. and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Hartman Recreation Center, 511 Collins St.

Previously named the Dome of Unity, the sculpture has not yet been created. But it is planned to have a paper cut design that will reflect the city of Joliet through contributions made by the public.

Just how that will happen may be explained at the workshops, where participants are invited to bring “paper-based items,” including photos and memorabilia to contribute their personal stories and reflect “community values,” according to the city announcement.

The future City Square in downtown Joliet is seen under construction in early September in this file photo. (Laurie Fanelli)

The workshop will include hands-on paper cutting sessions.

“Community participation will help ensure the Unity Dome sculpture reflects Joliet’s identity becoming a timeless public art landmark, a gathering point, and the culmination of a community movement,” the city announcement said.

The City Square is under construction on Chicago Street across from the Rialto Square Theatre.

The square is scheduled to be available for public use by the time of the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade on Nov. 28.

The Unity Dome is scheduled to be unveiled on May 16 in conjunction with the 100th Anniversary celebration for the Rialto.