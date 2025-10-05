County Line Road widening project in Joliet will take 4-6 weeks

Roadwork on County Line Road is set to begin Monday, Oct. 6 and is expected to take four to six weeks to complete, the city of Joliet said. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Roadwork on County Line Road is set to begin Monday, with crews widening the road to four lanes and resurfacing existing pavement, the city of Joliet announced.

The project will close Tom Giarrante Drive at County Line Road for the duration of the work, with a posted detour directing traffic to Hadrian Drive.

One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open on County Line Road, although drivers should expect delays, lane shifts and the possibility of stopped traffic during construction hours, according to a news release from the city.

The project mostly will involve widening County Line Road to a four-lane section from Kennedy Drive to Van Dyke Road, the city said.

Improvements will include a culvert extension, storm sewer installations, new curb and sidewalk, road lighting, and seed restoration in disturbed areas along the east side of the road, according to the release.

The work is expected to take four to six weeks to complete.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time, drive cautiously through work zones and consider alternate routes, according to the release.

Additional information is available at joliet.gov/construction-zone or by calling the city’s Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.