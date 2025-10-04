New School Leaders to hold youth basketball tournament in Joliet

New School Leaders, Inc., a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has announced Leaders of the Court: Season 2 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at the “Old Y” YMCA facility at 1350 S. Briggs Street in Joliet. (Graphic provided by New School Leaders, Inc.)

New School Leaders, Inc., a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has announced Leaders of the Court: Season 2 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the “Old Y” YMCA facility at 1350 S. Briggs Street in Joliet.

This event will feature one-on-one matchups between youths in grades four through 10, vendors, music and family-friendly activities. The public is invited to attend with free admission for spectators.

Tournament registration is $5 per player, with optional NSL jerseys available for $25. For more information, visit newschoolleaders.org.