New School Leaders to hold youth basketball tournament in Joliet

New School Leaders, Inc., a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has announced Leaders of the Court: Season 2 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the “Old Y” YMCA facility at 1350 S. Briggs Street in Joliet.
This event will feature one-on-one matchups between youths in grades four through 10, vendors, music and family-friendly activities. The public is invited to attend with free admission for spectators.
Tournament registration is $5 per player, with optional NSL jerseys available for $25. For more information, visit newschoolleaders.org.