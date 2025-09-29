The Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Plainfield Central boys soccer’s Jorge Mireles

Plainfield Central’s Jorge Mireles move the ball forward during a home game against South Elgin on Aug. 28, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Plainfield Central boys soccer star Jorge Mireles is the Herald-News Athlete of the Week after receiving 111 of 255 votes. He won on a ballot that included Piper Stenzel of Seneca (golf), Kendall Kozak of Minooka (volleyball) and Joey Scott of Lemont (golf).

Mireles scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Joliet West last week. He answered a few questions for the Herald-News.

How long have you been playing soccer?

Mireles: I have been playing soccer for 13 years.

What first got you into it?

Mireles: My dad first got me into soccer. It’s something the whole family has played.

How do you feel soccer helps prepare you in life?

Mireles: Soccer helps me prepare for life by teaching me that nothing is handed to you. If you want something, you have to put in the work.

How does it feel to be Athlete of the Week?

Mireles: It feels amazing to be Athlete of the Week. I’ve been putting in a lot of work, and it feels good to be recognized.

What can we expect from Plainfield Central the rest of the year?

Mireles: We can expect a lot from Plainfield Central for the upcoming games. We have been working hard every day and are very hungry.

What’s a song you’re listening to on repeat right now?

Mireles: A song I have on repeat is “Over My Dead Body” by Drake.

What’s a new movie coming out you’re excited for?

Mireles: A new movie I’m excited to see is “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Celebrity crush?

Mireles: My celebrity crush is Megan Fox.

Cubs or Sox?

Mireles: Cubs.

Closing moments of the game, penalty kick to win your team the championship, who do you want taking the shot: Lionel Messi or you?

Mireles: I want myself to take the penalty kick. I’m very strong from the PK area and know I can make it.