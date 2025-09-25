Channahon Park District opens DuPage Park

State Sen. Rachel Ventura (holding the scissors) addresses Michael J. Leonard, executive director of the Channahon Park District, at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of DuPage Park on Channahon on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo provided by State Sen . Rachel Ventura's office)

The Channahon Park District officially opened a new park this week.

DuPage Park, 24704 S. River Trail in Channahon, was funded by an $185,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity secured by state Sen. Rachel Ventura of Joliet.

“The playground is where friendships are forged and imaginations soar,” Michael J. Leonard, executive director of the Channahon Park District, said in a news release from Ventura’s office. “The Channahon Park District is deeply grateful for her dedication to the community and partnership in creating opportunities to play.”

“I am proud that our community is improving public spaces for children and their families to experience the outdoors,” Ventura said in the release. “This ribbon-cutting marks the completion of all four neighborhood parks – DuPage, Louie Moorman, Swifton and Potawatomi – which are ready for our community to enjoy.”