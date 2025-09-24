Pritzker helps Joliet Junior College open new new student wellness center

Gov. JB Pritzker (left) joins Joliet Junior College president Clyne Namuo at the dedication ribbon cutting for the school's new Center for Student Wellness and Support on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo provided by the office of Gov. JB Pritzker)

Gov. JB Pritzker joined school leaders, elected officials, students, staff and community members at Joliet Junior College to celebrate the grand opening of its new Center for Student Wellness and Support on Tuesday.

The center is a dedicated space designed to “promote the holistic well-being of students through accessible, compassionate, and culturally responsive mental health services,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“The Center for Student Wellness and Support is a promise to honor the full and complete identity of every individual in our community,” said JJC President Dr. Clyne Namuo. “You are people before you are students and employees, and my hope is that you carry that same spirit forward with our students, so they feel truly seen, supported and celebrated here at JJC.”

JJC alumnus and former student trustee Josh Stamborski initially came up with the idea for a center and student retreat on the main Joliet campus on Houbolt Road.

With support from Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly. the state allocated $250,000 in funding for the center.

Calling JJC an “engine of economic and educational opportunity,” Pritzker said the center can help students gain a well-rounded educational experience.

“In order for students to make the most of their education, they need to feel supported, empowered, and mentally strong. Those priorities will now be addressed with the brand-new Center for Student Wellness and Support,” said Pritzker.

“College can be a trying time in a person’s life as they try to figure out who they are. Our young people’s mental health is a top priority, and we cannot let anyone slip through the cracks,” added state Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet.

The college said students enrolled in the current semester now have immediate access to a wide range of wellness services, including:

Confidential brief personal counseling with licensed therapists and interns

Care coordination and case management to connect students with community resources

Group therapy, workshops, and wellness presentations

Outreach events focused on mental health and well-being

Consultation and training for faculty and staff to support students facing mental health challenges

The center also houses the Wolves Essentials Pantry, offering food and clothing items to students in need. Complementing its services, the CSWS features calming outdoor areas and a Zen Garden, providing peaceful spaces for reflection and relaxation—reinforcing the center’s holistic approach to wellness.