Troy Township to hold free shredding event for residents

Troy Township and the Shorewood Police Department have announced a drive-thru shredding and medication disposal event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood.

This free event is open to all Troy Township residents. Proof of residency is required. Each vehicle is limited to four grocery bags of documents to shred. Papers and medications must be from residences; this is not an event for businesses or nonprofits. On-site personnel will remove documents from vehicles for secure shredding and recycling.

Accepted medications include prescription medications, medicated ointments and prescription inhalers.

The event will not accept biohazardous materials, EpiPens, medical devices, needles/sharps, vitamins, lip balms, cough drops, over-the-counter ointments, household waste or empty medicine bottles.

The event may end early if the shredding truck fills up, and it could be canceled due to hazardous weather. For more information, visit troytownship.com.