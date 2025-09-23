Tori Skelton helps Seneca serve up sweep Reed-Custer

It’s not often that a server dominates a volleyball match.

Seneca junior Tori Skelton had 19 service points, including five aces, from in a 25-12, 25-14 nonconference win over Reed-Custer on Monday. It was also Seneca’s Volley for the Cure Night and the stands were packed with fans wearing pink T-shirts.

Skelton began the second set at the service line, and by the time she was done, she had collected three aces and Seneca led 10-0. Later in the set, she took the serve with the Irish (14-5) leading 17-10 and delivered five more points, including an ace, for a 22-10 lead.

“We work on our serves a lot at practice,” Skelton said. “We go with game-like intensity and pressure with our serves, so it really helps us when the games come.

“We’re very competitive no matter what, so even in a match like this where we are winning by a lot, we don’t really have to work on keeping our energy up. Everyone always has good energy.”

When Skelton wasn’t getting points with her serve, sophomore Brooklyn Sheedy was the dominant force for Seneca. Sheedy finished with a match-high 11 kills, working well with both setters. Emma Mino finished with eight assists for Seneca, while Graysen Provance had seven.

Sheedy got the first two kills for Seneca to help them keep even with the Comets (2-13) at 3. The Irish held a slim 6-5 lead before Sheedy stepped the service line and delivered three straight points, including one by herself with a back-row kill. From there, the Irish took off, outscoring the Comets 20-6. Skelton closed out the set with four straight service points, the first an ace and the next two on kills by Provance.

“The girls did a good job tonight,” Seneca coach Noah Champene said. “We wanted to keep our intensity up. We knew we would have a big crowd here for such a great cause, and we wanted to give that crowd a show.

“Tori Skelton did a great job with her serving. The setters each played very well. We wanted to get Brooklyn involved early, and the setters did that. They got the ball to her whenever they could, and they spread it out to our other hitters as well. All around, it was a very good match for us.”

Even though they entered the match with just two wins and fell behind 10-0 in the second set, the Comets did not throw in the towel. They got to within 12-6 and 15-9, but couldn’t get any closer. Alyssa Wollenzien and Mackenzie Foote each had an ace and a kill for Reed-Custer, which saw freshman coach Madison Hiestand run the club in the absence of head coach Alyssa Tiangco, who did not attend due to illness.

“We struggled with our serves and with our serve receive tonight,” Hiestand said. “But, the girls had a lot of positive energy, and that’s all that we coaches can ask for.

“These girls were still fighting hard at the end. A lot of these girls are used to winning in other sports, and they are a very competitive group. I thought our defense actually was pretty good at times, but we had a lot of trouble receiving serves.”