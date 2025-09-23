Students from Will, DuPage counties named to State Board of Education advisory panel

The Illinois State Board of Education announced new members for its Student Advisory Council in September. (Greg Bishop)

The Illinois State Board of Education has announced a group of 21 high school students it has selected to serve on its Student Advisory Council for the year, including two from Plainfield School District 202.

The ISBE Student Advisory Council “provides a meaningful forum for students to share their experiences and personal perspectives on education in Illinois and to help shape policies that directly effect themselves and their peers,” according to the ISBE.

The advisory council is comprised of 14 new members and seven returning members from across the state of Illinois. The group was officially formed earlier this month at the ISBE meeting in Springfield.

Four students in all from Will and DuPage counties were selected for the board.

Plainfield North High School junior Mowosimi Kolawole and Plainfield South High School sophomore Mirand Moreno-Balderas were appointed as new members alongside Yamil Pacheco, a senior at Downers Grove South High School.

Jeffery Tong, a senior at Naperville North High School was also re-appointed as a returning member this year.

Advisory Council members are selected through a “rigorous” application process which includes both a written portion and a video interview in which students “demonstrate their communication skills, leadership potential, and passion for improving education in Illinois,” according to the ISBE.

Members will also be asked to research and present recommendations on key issues affecting student success statewide.

Throughout the year, the Advisory Council meets with stakeholders, policymakers, and community partners at both virtual and in-person meetings multiple times per month to learn about current research and brainstorm new ideas for policy recommendations.

The ISBE works with Advisory Council members and school leaders through the state to discuss “how to improve school learning environments and academic perspectives from a student perspective.”

“We are excited to welcome the 2025-26 Student Advisory Council,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “This group represents the best of Illinois’ students leaders, who are ready to use their voices to address challenges and shape solutions. Their insight will help us strengthen learning environments and ensure that every student in Illinois feels heard and supported. We also hope this experience will inspire them to continue their journeys in advocacy and public service.”

The full list of Student Advisory Council members is available on the ISBE website.