Will County Executive Bertino-Tarrant hosting produce pop-up in Monee

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is hosting a pop-up event in Monee for Will County residents to receive free, fresh fruits and vegetables.
The drive-up event is on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at New Hope Christian Community Church, 4700 W. Court St. in Monee and is available to all Will County residents.
“During a period of rising food prices, these events help connect local households with healthy food options and resources about local organizations that can provide assistance,” County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a release announcing the event. “Our goal is to make it easier for residents to connect with food resources in their community.”
Fresh produce will be distributed from 3 to 4:30 p.m., or while supplies last. Registration is not required. The event is a drive-up event with on-site instructions for lining up a vehicle. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis.
For more information, call 815-740-4678 or email countyexec@willcounty.gov.