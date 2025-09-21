Will County Executive Bertino-Tarrant hosting produce pop-up in Monee

Fresh fruits and vegetables ready for distribution at a Fresh Produce Pop-Up event earlier in the Summer. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant will be hosting another pop-up event on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at New Hope Christian Community Church, 4700 W. Court St. in Monee. (Photo provided by Office of the Will County Executive)

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is hosting a pop-up event in Monee for Will County residents to receive free, fresh fruits and vegetables.

The drive-up event is on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at New Hope Christian Community Church, 4700 W. Court St. in Monee and is available to all Will County residents.

“During a period of rising food prices, these events help connect local households with healthy food options and resources about local organizations that can provide assistance,” County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a release announcing the event. “Our goal is to make it easier for residents to connect with food resources in their community.”

Fresh produce will be distributed from 3 to 4:30 p.m., or while supplies last. Registration is not required. The event is a drive-up event with on-site instructions for lining up a vehicle. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis.

For more information, call 815-740-4678 or email countyexec@willcounty.gov.