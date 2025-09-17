Lockport Township High School went on ‘accidental’ lockdown

Lockport Township High School’s East Campus was placed on lockdown late this afternoon after an alarm was accidentally triggered by an office phone.

The school posted on its Facebook at 6 p.m. that the lockdown had ended and all students had been released from the building.

The alarm was reportedly triggered by a “misdial from a Main Office phone” and the school and Lockport police implemented a lockdown and full protective sweep of the building “out of an abundance of caution.”

Students were released from the building gradually as areas were secured by police.

“We are proud of how quickly our students and staff responded by following our emergency procedures and we are especially grateful to the Lockport Police for their swift and thorough response,” the school administration said in the social media statement.

The statement went on to apologize for the inconvenience and assure families that school and community safety is a priority for the district.

“While this incident occurred after school hours and was the result of a false alarm, please know that we are always prepared to respond to any safety concern, inform our families, and cooperate with law enforcement,” the statement concluded.