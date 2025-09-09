Joliet Central continues strong start to the season with 4-0 win over Joliet Catholic

Three years ago, Joliet Central went 0-20-1 in boys soccer. They improved to six wins the next year and started 5-5-2 last year. Unfortunately, they closed the year on a 1-8-2 stretch to finish with just six wins again. It was a vast improvement over where they’d been, but they still had higher hopes than that.

It’s still early and after last season and they know better than to get ahead of themselves. All the same, it’s been another great start and it continued Monday night.

Four different players scored goals for the Steelmen against Joliet Catholic and the defense pitched a shutout. The result was a 4-0 victory for Joliet Central, their fifth of the year already.

Again, the Steelmen began last year 5-5-2 and won’t get too excited too early, but they now sit at 5-2 on the still young season. They’ve scored 19 goals in seven games and while Ricardo Camacho has been the offensive leader for the third straight year, he’s had a bit more support this season than in years past.

“I think one of the most important things this season is we have other guys who can put the ball in or create opportunities for Ricky,” coach Ulises Ornelas said. “This eases the pressure. The last two years Ricky has been big up top, but having other guys who can contribute really helps a lot.”

What’s even more impressive is that Joliet Catholic has been having a strong season so far as well. They’re 3-2-1 now, but after losing the opener to Providence 4-0, they’d outscored opponents 15-6 entering Monday, making Joliet Central’s win that much more impressive.

Especially since the Hilltoppers were in control early on. Though they never scored, JCA had a clear advantage in possession time early on and created several quality chances. It wasn’t until the midway point of the first half that the Steelmen finally broke through with a goal from Rafael Garcia to take the lead.

That was the only goal of the first half, however, with Ornelas saying he felt the team showed vast improvement in the second 40 minutes.

“I think it was a slow start today for the boys,” he said. “After we started communicating with them about the fundamentals, the basics and all that they started to connect and gain momentum. Towards the end, they started scoring goals.”

The “towards the end” he spoke of was a minute into the second half when Camacho struck it in to give the Steelmen a 2-0 lead. Sophomore Jayden Lopez contributed a goal with 16 minutes to go in the game and Brandon Limon managed to sneak one in during the closing seconds to give the game its final score.

Again, it’s been a solid year for JCA so far, but even coach Tom Cranmer admitted Central would be a tough task. He’s taking what the Hilltoppers can from this one and hoping to learn from it.

“We just have to keep working,” he said. “I think we were in better shape in the second half so we just have to play our game and stick with it. ...Joliet Central is a really good team and the scoreline doesn’t show it but I thought our defense played outstanding. Last year we got torn apart by Ricky and this year he was still playing at the end of the game which I think is a testament to our growth.”

It’s a busy week for both teams with each of them playing another three games before it comes to an end. Camacho said the Steelmen will focus on keeping discipline and confidence high pushing forward.

“We have to keep our discipline and our hunger,” he said. “The past three years we’ve been the underdogs and I think it’s safe to say this year that we’re not.”