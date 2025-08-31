Fossil exhibit transports visitors to prehistoric Will County

Step back hundreds of millions of years at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville with the new exhibit, “Souvenirs From the Silurian Sea: Fossils of Will County.” (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Step back hundreds of millions of years at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville with the new exhibit, “Souvenirs From the Silurian Sea: Fossils of Will County.”

Opening Wednesday, Sept. 3, this free exhibit runs through Sunday, Nov. 30, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Visitors will discover wildlife that called the area that became Will County home and view these creatures from the past through their fossils. The exhibit will feature fossils from the museum’s collection that show how ancient sea creatures once thrived where today’s prairies and towns stand.

Along with the fossil displays, the naturalist-created exhibit will feature hands-on activities. Guests can meet paleontologist Willy to learn how fossils are discovered, then try their hand at unearthing their own fossils at interactive stations.