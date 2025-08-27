Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Will County’s workforce services to hold job fair on Thursday

Jobseekers attend a job fair at the Workforce Center of Will County in 2024. The Workforce Services Division of Will County will be hosting its 2025 job fair on Thursday, Aug. 28

Jobseekers attend a job fair at the Workforce Center of Will County in 2024. The Workforce Services Division of Will County will be hosting its 2025 job fair on Thursday, Aug. 28 (Photo provided by Will County)

By Judy Harvey

Will County’s Workforce Services Division is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Joliet.

The fair gives an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with 16 local employers, according to a news release from the county.

Employers scheduled to attend the job fair include:

  • PACE Suburban Bus
  • TRIO Educational Opportunity Center
  • 160 Driving Academy
  • Illinois Department of Human Services
  • Will County, District Council Training Center/Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers
  • Turano Baking Company
  • Springboard Dental Institute
  • Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs
  • St. Coletta’s of Illinois
  • U.S. Navy
  • Will County Health Department
  • Healthcare Plus
  • Illinois Department of Corrections
  • CEJA Workforce Hub
  • IUOE Local 150. 

Registration is free and can be completed at https://wcwc.jotform.com/form/252103841238147. For more information or questions, contact John Hall at john.hall@willcountyillinois.com or Essence Clark at emclark@willcountyillinois.com.

JolietWill CountyLocal NewsBreakingGovernmentJobs
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.