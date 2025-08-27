Will County’s workforce services to hold job fair on Thursday

Jobseekers attend a job fair at the Workforce Center of Will County in 2024. The Workforce Services Division of Will County will be hosting its 2025 job fair on Thursday, Aug. 28 (Photo provided by Will County)

Will County’s Workforce Services Division is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Joliet.

The fair gives an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with 16 local employers, according to a news release from the county.

Employers scheduled to attend the job fair include:

PACE Suburban Bus

TRIO Educational Opportunity Center

160 Driving Academy

Illinois Department of Human Services

Will County, District Council Training Center/Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers

Turano Baking Company

Springboard Dental Institute

Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs

St. Coletta’s of Illinois

U.S. Navy

Will County Health Department

Healthcare Plus

Illinois Department of Corrections

CEJA Workforce Hub

IUOE Local 150.

Registration is free and can be completed at https://wcwc.jotform.com/form/252103841238147. For more information or questions, contact John Hall at john.hall@willcountyillinois.com or Essence Clark at emclark@willcountyillinois.com.