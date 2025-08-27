Will County’s workforce services to hold job fair on Thursday

Will County’s Workforce Services Division is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Joliet.
The fair gives an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with 16 local employers, according to a news release from the county.
Employers scheduled to attend the job fair include:
- PACE Suburban Bus
- TRIO Educational Opportunity Center
- 160 Driving Academy
- Illinois Department of Human Services
- Will County, District Council Training Center/Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers
- Turano Baking Company
- Springboard Dental Institute
- Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs
- St. Coletta’s of Illinois
- U.S. Navy
- Will County Health Department
- Healthcare Plus
- Illinois Department of Corrections
- CEJA Workforce Hub
- IUOE Local 150.
Registration is free and can be completed at https://wcwc.jotform.com/form/252103841238147. For more information or questions, contact John Hall at john.hall@willcountyillinois.com or Essence Clark at emclark@willcountyillinois.com.