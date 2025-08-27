Valley View students gain job experience at coffee shop on JJC Romeoville Campus

Joliet Junior College , in partnership with Valley View School District 365U, will celebrate the grand opening of the Next STEP Coffee Shop on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at its Romeoville Campus, 1125 Romeo Road.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and marks a milestone for the Valley View Secondary Transition Experience Program (STEP), which serves young adults ages 18 to 22 with disabilities from Bolingbrook and Romeoville public schools.

The coffee shop will operate as a training site, giving STEP students hands-on experience in customer service and business operations while developing skills for future employment and independent living.

“The collaboration between JJC and Valley View highlights a shared commitment to inclusive education and workforce development,” said Dr. Stephanie Braun, JJC dean of academic intervention, support and student development grants. “By providing meaningful opportunities for all students, this coffee shop strengthens our local community and empowers young adults to reach their full potential.”

Valley View STEP principal Marissa Trueblood-Seifert said the new venture provides real-world job training while engaging the community. “We are grateful for our partnership with JJC, and more specifically, this opportunity they are assisting us in providing for STEP students,” she said.

The shop will serve coffee, lattes, smoothies, fruit juices and breakfast items such as muffins and donuts. It will be open to the public from 8 to 11 a.m., Monday through Thursday, during the fall and spring semesters.

Community members, families and students are invited to attend the opening celebration.

More information is available at jjc.edu.