Ruby Street bridge reopening in Joliet

Ruby Street Bridge in downtown Joliet is closed on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet should reopen on Sept. 10, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The good news for motorists, however, comes with the announcement that the reopening will be followed by a long-term closure of the Cass Street bridge downtown.

“Shortly after the reopening of Ruby Street, the Cass Street (U.S. 30) bridge will close for a rehabilitation project, anticipated to be completed in late 2026,” IDOT said in a news release.

The Ruby Street bridge reopening date is dependent on weather, IDOT noted.

The bridge was closed in early July for installation of aerial cable and controls for a new system in which IDOT staff will operate the bridges from a central location in Joliet instead of having tenders at the individual bridges.

The Cass Street bridge in downtown Joliet has remained open but reduced to one lane. (Gary Middendorf)

A detour will be put in place to direct traffic that normally would use the Cass Street bridge to the Ruby Street bridge. From there, motorists can use Broadway Street (also Illinois Route 53) to Theodore Street (also Illinois Route 7) to get to Plainfield Road (also U.S. Route 30).

Cass Street downtown also is U.S. Route 30.

The Cass Street bridge rehabilitation is a $22.8 million project that “consists of repairing the decks and approaches, replacing expansion joints and structural steel, electrical upgrades and miscellaneous mechanical repairs,” IDOT said in a news release.

Deteriorated sidewalks and curbs also will be replaced, and new sidewalk ramps compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act will be built.

The Cass Street bridge has been reduced to one westbound lane with posted weight restrictions since August 2024.

Once the rehabilitation project is done, the IDOT release said, “all three lanes will reopen on the bridge with no posted weight restrictions.”