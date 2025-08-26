Joliet closing down Rosalind Street beginning Wednesday

Rosalind Street between Cutter Avenue and Briggs Street in Joliet will be closed beginning the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Rosalind Street between Cutter Avenue and Briggs Street in Joliet will be closed beginning Wednesday morning, the city said on Tuesday.

The closure is due to construction for a culvert replacement project.

Driveway access will be maintained throughout the project; however, on-street parking will not be permitted during construction, the city said.

Access to emergency vehicles and garbage collection also will be maintained, the city said.

A detour route will be posted, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction.

The city expects the roadway to reopen to traffic within about six weeks.

Information about the project can be found by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. If you have any questions, contact the Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.