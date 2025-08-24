Old Plank Road Trail between Joliet and New Lenox to be closed starting Monday

A seven-mile section of Old Plank Road Trail from New Lenox to Joliet will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 for a rehabilitation project. (Photo courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

A 7-mile section of the Old Plank Road Trail from New Lenox to Joliet will be closed for two months starting Monday.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County announced Friday that the trail section will close for a $1.3 million rehabilitation project.

The work is expected to be completed in late October, according to a news release from the forest preserve district.

The trail rehabilitation project runs from Schoolhouse Road in New Lenox to Washington Street in Joliet. Barricades will be installed on the trail at street crossings.

The entire Old Plank Road Trail is 22 miles long.

“The Old Plank Road Trail serves many communities and offers people the opportunity to get outside to walk, run, ride and recharge,” Forest Preserve District Deputy Director Adam Oestmann said in the release. “Recreation is certainly about fun, but it’s also about well-being, and it brings me a lot of joy to know we have a system in place to care for the trails that provide those opportunities.”