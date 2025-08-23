Lockport School District 205 appoints student members to school board

Newly appointed Lockport Township High School District 205 student members to the board of education (from left) Abigail Carroll, Evelyn Siedlarczyk, Ryan Gleason and James Wyatt at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Photo Provided by )

The Lockport Township High School District 205 board appointed four new students to be its student members for the school year.

Seniors Ryan Gleason, James Wyatt, Abigail Carroll and Evelyn Siedlarczyk were sworn in with the same oath of office used by the elected board members on Monday, Aug. 11.

Gleason and Wyatt will serve as the student school board members and attend all monthly meetings and special meetings, and workshops with the elected members.

Carroll is the student member for the Finance and Facilities Committee, and Siedlarczyk is the student member for the Curriculum Committee.

This is the third year the board has seated student members after the program began in 2023 to “amplify student voices in district leadership,” according to a district news release.

Selection of the student board members began in April, with 24 students applying to the program. Twelve finalists were interviewed in May by members of the board and administration.

In addition to attending the meetings, Wyatt and Gleason will record a monthly video recapping the events of the board meetings for their fellow students.