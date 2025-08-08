Joliet names 2025 Neighborhood Hero Award winners

The 10 recipients of the city of Joliet 2025 Neighborhood Hero Award. The award recognizes residential properties for their exceptional landscaping and curb appeal. (Photo provided by city of Joliet)

The city of Joliet has honored 10 residents with the 2025 Neighborhood Hero Award.

The program celebrates residents who take great pride in maintaining their properties – “featuring well-kept lawns, vibrant flowers, neatly trimmed shrubs, beautiful trees, and creative hardscaping elements,” the city said in announcing the awards.

“These residents exemplify what it means to be proud members of the Joliet community,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said in the release.

“Their efforts help beautify our neighborhoods and inspire others to take similar pride in their homes,” he said.

The 2025 award winners received a celebratory yard sign and were publicly recognized at the Aug. 5 Joliet City Council meeting. Those properties are:

222 S. Rowell Ave.

1311 Fuller Ave.

1022 Arthur Ave.

722 W. Marion St.

17 S. Reedwood Drive

11 S. Oneill St.

1216 W. Caton Ave.

880 Copley Lane

938 Mosby Court

8006 Wood River St.

Joliet has supported the Neighborhood Hero Award program for several years, working to promote a positive image of the Joliet area by recognizing residents who make a visible impact on their community.

“It is the city’s hope that these Neighborhood Heroes will encourage others to follow their example and invest in the vitality and beauty of their own neighborhoods,” according to the release.

To learn more about the Neighborhood Hero Award Program, contact Community Development Block Grant Program Manager Jacqueline Lozada at 815-724-4096 or by email at jlozada@joliet.gov.